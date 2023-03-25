Shroud highly impressed after playing his first Counter-Strike 2 match, talks about Responsive Smokes and Follow Recoil

Veteran gamer and former esports professional Michael "Shroud" recently shared his excitement on stream as he got to experience the Counter-Strike 2 beta test for the first time.

In the company of other streamers and CS: GO players, such as Tyler "Skadoodle," Erik "fl0m," Tarik, and Jordan "n0thing," Michael tested the game and delved into its new features and maps. During their exploration, the group managed to secure a victory in their first match.

What did Shroud say about Counter-Strike 2?

As a long-time player and fan of the original game, Shroud's opinions and feedback on the beta are highly valued in the gaming community.

The streamer tried out the new smoke update in the game. Smoke grenades are now dynamic volumetric entities that have the ability to naturally fill spaces and interact with the environment. They are also capable of reacting to light, which enhances the realism of the game.

Prior to the stream, Michael said:

"That looks nice."

However, upon knowing that the smoke uses "volumetric" optics, he said:

"Volumetric? oh ho, bye bye FPS. Bye bye. It was nice knowing you, frame rate."

Twitch Clips @ClippedTwitch Shroud sees new smokes in CS2 for the first time Shroud sees new smokes in CS2 for the first time https://t.co/eWmwSgak0A

He continued:

"Okay the smoke is looking f**king dope but actually bye bye FPS, that's gonna hurt but luckily Counter-Strike already runs great so it's not that big a deal, it's just kinda blow if you're already struggling, you're gonna struggle harder, which kinda sucks."

Shroud did make some other remarks. For example, he complained that the spectate mode was "laggy," and made some minor comments regarding the UI being less user-friendly.

Another update that caught the attention of Shroud was the addition of the Follow Recoil option in Counter-Strike 2. This new feature enables the crosshairs to follow the trajectory of the bullets when the gun is being sprayed, allowing for more accurate and controlled shots.

Regarding the Follow Recoil, he said:

"Okay, Follow Recoil is f**king wild. What the f**k is that?...dude, Follow Recoil is the weirdest thing ever."

Unfortunately, it is impossible to enter the Counter-Strike 2 Beta Key test manually. If invited, you may download the game by selecting "ENROLL" and opting for the "Limited Test" option. Playtime on Valve servers, Steam account standing, and trust factor are some of the elements that Valve will take into account during the selection process.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes