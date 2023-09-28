TenZ CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was officially announced on March 22, 2023, and it has generated significant anticipation among fans of the franchise. The game is the highly awaited sequel to the popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). As of now, CS2 is live and available for all players to enjoy, with the game being free to play.

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, a prominent figure in the CS2 community, made a notable transition to professional Valorant. In his professional CS:GO career, he represented teams such as Cloud9 and Bad News Bears.

TenZ initially joined Cloud9's CS:GO team and switched to the Valorant roster when the game was released. Later he was benched and moved to a streaming role. He then joined Sentinels on loan and eventually became a permanent member of the team in June 2021.

Everything to know about Tenz's CS2 settings in 2023

Tenz emerged as a crucial member of Cloud9's roster before making the official announcement of his retirement from CS:GO. In April 2020, he decided to pursue a professional career as a Valorant player within the Cloud9 organization. This transition held significant importance because, at the time, Valorant was a fresh and promising tactical shooter developed by Riot Games.

Being one of the early high-profile players to transition to Valorant, Tenz brought with him a wealth of skills and experience from his extensive background in CS:GO. With over 10,000 hours of experience in CS:GO, his remarkable precision and aiming abilities played a pivotal role in his achievements.

Below, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by TenZ in CS2, according to the data provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.38

eDPI: 608

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 250

Color: 1

Blue: 0

Green: 150

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -4

Size: 2

Style: 5

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.4

Amt Vert: 0.25

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-freq 240 -novid -tickrate 128

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 126%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: Low

Model / Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Performance

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Performance

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 12

Color Vibrance: 20

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 50

Contrast: 50

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Bluish

AMA: Premium

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Headset: Xtrfy H1

Earphones: Moondrop Blessing 3

Mousepad: Kurosun Ninja Speed

Chair: Secretlab Titan Evo Jett

PC Specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X TRIO

The Counter-Strike franchise has a dedicated playerbase, with millions participating in both ranked and unranked matches, making it a highly competitive esports title. The competitive nature of CS2 is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessors, attracting professional esports players and competitive gaming communities.

CS2 enthusiasts can experiment with and adopt Tenz's in-game settings and configurations to gain an understanding of why he is affectionately referred to as the community's favourite "Aim Bot." However, before changing your CS2 settings it's worth noting that Tenz is known for his frequent adjustments to settings and gears.