s1mple will head into CS2 with 23,476 hours of CS:GO

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev will be entering CS2 with over 23,000 hours spent in CS:GO when he starts playing the former. He's regarded as one of the best players in Counter Strike's history and has multiple accolades to his name. s1mple currently plays for Natus Vincere (NaVi) and has made a very successful career playing CS:GO. With Valve's new tactical shooter coming out soon, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming title.

CS2 is currently in its limited test stage. As a result, one can safely assume that it will be released shortly. Given how well-versed s1mple is with CS:GO, he surely will leave a mark in the new title as well.

s1mple has clocked almost close to 3 years of game time in CS:GO ahead of CS2

Based on what was seen on Twitter, s1mple has registered 23,476 hours in CS:GO, which is almost 1,000 days and is also equivalent to nearly three years. Players and fans reacted in awe on Twitter because this is no lame feat.

If someone plays the game for eight hours every day, then they will have to play CS:GO regularly for a little over 2,934 days to register the same number of hours. While professional players investing so many hours into a game they excel at is not unheard of, the amount of time s1mple has spent in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is still somewhat rare.

Some fans have pointed out that it's not worth obsessing over his playtime because that's literally his profession. However, others have noted that his overall time in CS:GO probably does not account for the hours he's been on stage playing the game in professional tournaments.

There's one thing that everyone needs to consider. Clocking in so many hours may not translate into skill all the time. For example, many casual players in the community probably have spent more playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive than s1mple, but they aren't as skilled as he is.

That said, once CS2 goes live, a lot of fans will migrate to the new title. It's supposed to be a major upgrade in terms of visuals and gameplay mechanics, something that the games in the Counter-Strike franchise desperately needed.

While everyone is currently engrossed with the limited playtest, the entire world is eagerly waiting for CS2's official release. Valve has been teasing this launch for a while now, but an official date is nowhere in sight.