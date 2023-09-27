Is CS2 expected to release officially later today (September 27)?

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), Valve's newest entry into the tactical shooter genre is currently in its limited test stages. Although there are speculations of the game going live on September 27, the developers are yet to confirm the same. However, despite the absence of a confirmation, the developers have been fairly active on Twitter, and have dropped several hints about the game going live today itself.

CS2's official release is a highly anticipated event. From what's been revealed so far, the game has the potential to redefine the tactical shooter genre with a plethora of updates that add a touch of realism to the title. With that said, here's everything you need to know about the release date and additional details.

Will Valve release CS2 today (September 27)?

As of now, it's unclear if Valve will officially release CS2 today. The game continues to be in its limited test stages, and there's no hint of a release date as of now. However, based on prior speculations, the game was supposed to go live sometime towards the end of September.

Last week, Valve posted a Tweet on the official Counter-Strike 2 account asking what players were doing next Wednesday. And yesterday, they went ahead and changed the banner to an image with the words "Dawn of the Final Day".

Taking these two posts into account, it's believed that the game will either be released, or there will be some information pertaining to it that Valve will reveal today.

At the time of writing this article, there has been no information about a release or information regarding the release date. Despite the lack of information, the hype surrounding the release continues to grow. It's a rather interesting way to keep everyone engaged in the discussion about Valve's tactical shooter.

Based on everything that's been seen in CS2's limited test period, the game will feature some of the iconic maps in the franchise. These maps have been reworked, thereby allowing players to come up with newer strategies and approaches for each and every map that's gone live so far.

Furthermore, the gameplay mechanics have seen a major upgrade too. Smoke grenades are now volumetric and adapt to the environment. When someone fires through the smoke, it temporarily clears up before filling the space again. Overall, these upgrades were needed and will definitely breathe new life into the franchise.

To conclude, CS2's release is imminent. While it's hard to say if the game will go live today itself, there's a high chance that it could go live either by the end of this month, or within the first week of October.