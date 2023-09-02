How to get CS2 Limited test access (September 2023)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) received a new patch and announced a new wave of Limited Beta invitations to increase the title’s player base. This could also be a subtle hint towards the shooter’s official public release date closing in for the entire community. However, Valve included a few conditions that must be met to be eligible for an invite.

CS2 is surrounded by a lot of hype due to official trailers showcasing the new features and gameplay improvements. Unfortunately, only a fraction of the player base can access the game, and has limited matchmaking with the competitive lobbies locked (except Premier). However, this allows players to enjoy the new game and provide essential game data to the developers for further refinements.

This article will highlight how you can get the invitation for CS2 Limited Beta.

CS2 Limited Beta Invitation eligibility criteria

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was announced a decade after its prequel Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's launch in 2012. It quickly became the topic of discussion for the entire shooter community and created a lot of hype around its release. However, the publisher did not provide any news about the exact release date for the game.

So far, the game's developers have sent out the new beta invitations to the playerbase. However, only specific accounts that fulfilled the following criteria have received beta access:

Must have an active Prime status in CS:GO. Must have an active Competitive rank. Should have played the majority of the matches in a server where the beta is currently available.

However, most players did not get their invitations even after having a regional matchmaking history and Prime status. Here is how you can ensure that you get to be a part of the new invitation wave.

Turn on CS:GO and check if you got the invitation pop-up for CS2.

If not, make sure your account has an active Prime status and an active Competitive rank.

In case your rank has expired, you can play a few matches to unlock the Competitive rank again. You just need one win or draw to retrieve your rank. With this, you will fulfill all the requirements for getting an invite.

Log back in after a few hours, and your account should have received an invitation to enroll for the CS2 Limited Beta.

It is important to note that this is not a guaranteed method but has proven useful for a percentage of the player base. The invitations could also stop after the game reaches the upper limit for new players.

The new shooter is built on a new engine and features several new graphical elements to improve the overall gameplay experience. The developers have also reworked certain maps to increase clarity and refreshed the in-game User Interface (UI).

The latest patch also introduced a new match Rating which can showcase a player’s proficiency and adopted the MR12 match format with overtime. These ratings can be collected by playing Premier Mode matches and securing higher positions on the Regional and World Leaderboards.

