CS2 is the talk of the town in the first-person shooter (FPS) world as the highly awaited sequel to CS:GO is set to launch very soon. Counter-strike 2 has been hyped up since its reveal, and Valve has constantly rolled out updates and patch notes in the limited test build to optimize the game before its official release.

The new installment has tweaked many features and given the game a better look, making fans extremely excited to try it out when it arrives. Despite this, many people have wondered and questioned whether Counter-Strike 2 will live up to its immense hype.

Will CS2 live up to its hype?

CS2 was anticipated for a long time after numerous leaks regarding Valve working on a big project. The announcement of the latest addition to the Counter-Strike franchise brought immense hype in the gaming community as CS:GO has been the main game for over 10 years.

Over time, fans wanted a fresh look due to CS:GO's outdated graphics and redundant gameplay. The reveal of the newcomer in the franchise gave hope to many fans. A lot of hype was around the new mechanics in the game, such as the complete change in the functioning of smokes to the visual updates in various maps such as Dust 2 and Overpass.

Valve's announcement of their newest addition to the CS franchise is reassuring to the audience as they are actively trying to compete against the next big FPS game on the market, Valorant.

Considering all these factors, CS2 has a very realistic chance to live up to the hype that the community has set for it. It has all the upgrades that a CS:GO player could ask for, and it has great potential to attract players from other titles, which will justify the immense hype garnered by Counter-Strike 2 before its release.

Will CS2 surpass CS:GO?

It is too early to predict whether CS2 can surpass CS:GO in the future. A lot of the core mechanics in the new installment are carried over from CS:GO, making the latter an essential foundation.

However, adding extremely well-received features along with a complete graphic overhaul should make the game better in the long run, especially for the younger audience who prefer games with vibrant colors and effects. CS2 looks to improve major aspects, not just gameplay but also other features, such as a new sub-tick system and a better anti-cheat to keep hackers at bay.

With all these in mind, CS2 has a real chance to outperform CS:GO and its competitors and become the most enjoyed tactical FPS title in the world.

Will there be a big shift in the Counter-Strike esports scene with CS2's release?

Esports fans who follow the CS:GO scene can expect the switch to Counter-Strike 2 quite soon. The first Major in the new game will be hosted by PGL in Copenhagen in 2024. There will be a big shift in the meta on various maps due to the new elements in the game, such as the updated smokes. Plenty of optimal lineups will change how pro teams approach certain maps.

The change in the gun system, making guns not exclusive to a side anymore, can open up many possibilities in pro play. However, viewers can expect the teams in the pro scene to figure out the meta fairly quickly. The initial shift will be felt, but the transition period and time to adapt will be quick due to the main factors of both games remaining the same.

Counter-Strike 2 is currently in the closed beta phase, where select players have been given access to try it out before its official launch.

The game is slated for a summer release, so fans can expect the latest FPS game anytime before September.