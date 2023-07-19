How to check for CS2 beta access?

Following months of leaks and anticipation, Valve launched the CS2 beta in March 2023. While the game’s Summer 2023 release looms around the corner, you can still experience the sequel of the popular FPS title during the ongoing Limited Test phase. Moreover, after the official announcement, the developers have tirelessly rolled out multiple patches over the month to improve the gameplay and test the new features.

With the latest release, Valve has replaced Nuke and Office to make room for Vertigo and Overpass with Deathmatch, Casual, Wingman, and Competitive game modes.

Method to check for CS2 beta access (Limited Test)

According to Valve, if you are selected to participate in the Counter-Strike 2 beta / Limited Test, you will receive a notification while in the main menu of CS:GO. Subsequently, you can click Enroll to download the files.

Additionally, as per a post made by a Reddit user u/Nadeproductions on the Global Offensive subreddit, it came to light he was added to the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test Invite, but there was no in-game pop-up.

He posted that the invite reflected on the Help with Game section on Steam Support. Similarly, several players on the thread reported that they were also added to the beta. Thus, you can also check your status this way.

For this, you can click this link to access the page mentioned above, and if it reads, “Added to your Steam library as part of Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test Invite,” then you are selected for the CS2 beta.

Later, the OP also claimed that even if the players do not immediately get access to the Limited Test after the same is displayed on the official page, they will get access in the tranche of invites like in his case.

Is CS2 beta open?

Players are selected based on several criteria (Image via Valve)

The CS2 beta began on March 22, 2023, and is still underway. Players are selected based on multiple criteria, including recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

However, not everyone will receive the invite. You can check if you have received access by following the instructions in the previous section. Moreover, gamers with VAC or game bans in CS:GO cannot play Counter-Strike 2. The same also applies to the competitive cooldown.

How to play CS2 beta?

CS2 @CounterStrike Release Notes for today are up focusing on updates to Overpass, Vertigo, and other fixes. We've also fixed matchmaking for parties, so you should now be able to queue with friends: store.steampowered.com/news/app/730/v…

After you have received an invite you the CS2 beta and have downloaded the necessary file for the same, you can finally play the latest Limited Test. When you launch the game, you will have the option to play CS:GO or the beta.

All the weapons, stickers, and items in your CS:GO inventory will also be available in Counter-Strike 2. However, you cannot modify any of these items in the beta. You will have to access Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for the same.