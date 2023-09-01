Counter-Strike 2 August 31 patch notes: Premier mode added, Paint Kit enhancements, Inferno added to game modes, and more

The August 31 patch for Counter-Strike 2 is currently live. This update adds various CS:GO features to the title. The major highlight is the inclusion of Premier game mode, which the beta testers can currently access and assess for gameplay bugs and other issues. Additionally, the Competitive mode match length has been reduced from 16 rounds to 12.
This article features an overview of the August 31 patch of Counter-Strike 2. Those interested in the detailed patch notes can visit the game's official website.
Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 August 31 update
Game Mode
- Added Premier mode
- Added a visible CS Rating and CS2 Leaderboards.
- Added CSTV for spectating Premier matches
Sound Tweaks
- Fixed a case where grenade throw sounds would play twice
- Added music preview button to music volume sliders
- Various adjustments to sound effects
Workshop Changes
Paint Kit enhancements have been added to CS2 Item Editor, which now supports the following:
- Enabling custom normal maps and AO for all styles
- Optional pearlescent mask
- Optional standard PBR roughness texture
- Custom Paint-By-Numbers masks (enabling Paint-By-Number masks for Spray-Paint style)
Maps
- Added Inferno to all available game modes
- Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps
Miscellaneous
- Fixed a bug with hostage rescue prediction
- Enabled first-person shadow for carried hostages
- Fixed water effects showing in the wrong place when a bullet hit the water after penetration
- Various fixes for weapon finishes
- Replaced "Secondary Fire Hold" setting with "Zoom Button Hold"
- Fixed "Disable all voice comms" button in scoreboard
- "Temporarily Disable Incoming Chat" now mutes voice chat
- Various CS:GO settings will be imported when launching the CS2 Limited Test
- Fixed a case of inconsistent crouching with Duck Mode: Toggle enabled
- Updated the invulnerability visual effect
- Adjusted 'sv_infinite_ammo 2' grenade behavior to match CS:GO
- Desert Eagle third-person muzzle flash smoke now dissipates faster
- Continued iterating on smoke shape
- Adjusted Competitive mode match length to 12-round halves
CS:GO
- Recent ranked matches in "Your Matches" menu will now show Competitive, Wingman, and Premier matches
This is all you need to know about the August 31 patch notes of Counter-Strike 2. Valve recently announced that the game would officially arrive in Summer 2023.