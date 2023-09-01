Counter-Strike 2 August 31 patch notes: Premier mode added, Paint Kit enhancements, Inferno added to game modes, and more

The August 31 patch for Counter-Strike 2 is currently live. This update adds various CS:GO features to the title. The major highlight is the inclusion of Premier game mode, which the beta testers can currently access and assess for gameplay bugs and other issues. Additionally, the Competitive mode match length has been reduced from 16 rounds to 12.

This article features an overview of the August 31 patch of Counter-Strike 2. Those interested in the detailed patch notes can visit the game's official website.

Patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 August 31 update

Game Mode

Added Premier mode

Added a visible CS Rating and CS2 Leaderboards.

Added CSTV for spectating Premier matches

Sound Tweaks

Fixed a case where grenade throw sounds would play twice

Added music preview button to music volume sliders

Various adjustments to sound effects

Workshop Changes

Paint Kit enhancements have been added to CS2 Item Editor, which now supports the following:

Enabling custom normal maps and AO for all styles

Optional pearlescent mask

Optional standard PBR roughness texture

Custom Paint-By-Numbers masks (enabling Paint-By-Number masks for Spray-Paint style)

Maps

Added Inferno to all available game modes

Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug with hostage rescue prediction

Enabled first-person shadow for carried hostages

Fixed water effects showing in the wrong place when a bullet hit the water after penetration

Various fixes for weapon finishes

Replaced "Secondary Fire Hold" setting with "Zoom Button Hold"

Fixed "Disable all voice comms" button in scoreboard

"Temporarily Disable Incoming Chat" now mutes voice chat

Various CS:GO settings will be imported when launching the CS2 Limited Test

Fixed a case of inconsistent crouching with Duck Mode: Toggle enabled

Updated the invulnerability visual effect

Adjusted 'sv_infinite_ammo 2' grenade behavior to match CS:GO

Desert Eagle third-person muzzle flash smoke now dissipates faster

Continued iterating on smoke shape

Adjusted Competitive mode match length to 12-round halves

CS:GO

Recent ranked matches in "Your Matches" menu will now show Competitive, Wingman, and Premier matches

This is all you need to know about the August 31 patch notes of Counter-Strike 2. Valve recently announced that the game would officially arrive in Summer 2023.