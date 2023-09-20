"What are you doing next Wednesday?": Valve hints at potential Counter-Strike 2 release date

After a long wait, it looks like Counter-Strike 2 is finally set to go live. The last title in the franchise was Global Offensive, which was released back in 2012. Valve's 5v5 PvP shooter has seen multiple iterations over the years and has left a long-lasting impression in the world of gaming. With this new title, the developer aims to bring some revolutionary changes in order to redefine the experience that players have.

The entire gaming community around the globe has eagerly been waiting for Counter-Strike 2. Based on whatever's been revealed so far, there's a high chance that the title could go live next Wednesday.

Valve teases potential Counter-Strike 2 release date

In a cryptic post on Twitter, Valve asked everyone what they were doing next Wednesday. Usually, this might not sound much, but then again, this post was made from the official Counter-Strike 2 Twitter handle.

While Valve may potentially be hinting at the Counter-Strike 2 release date via this tweet, there's a high chance that they're just farming for impressions on the microblogging site. Alternatively, there could be a huge announcement with respect to the game that the developer intends to make next Wednesday.

Either way, it's all speculation for now, and it's really hard to comment on what to expect in a week from now based on this post.

Considering that the franchise will see a new title after 11 long years, it's unlikely that the developers will release their brand new 5v5 PvP tactical shooter after making a few random tweets. It's more likely that they'll announce the release date coming Wednesday.

Professional esports athletes and organizations have reacted well to the post, which goes on to show that almost everyone is eagerly waiting for the title to go live.

Some of the major problems that were prevalent in the older titles will be addressed in the new game. For example, Counter-Strike 1.6, Source, and Global Offensive had many cheaters who ruined the experience in both competitive and public lobbies. It is believed that the new title will have a brand new anti-cheat program.

Not just that, the game will also feature updated features such as volumetric smokes and better lighting. Valve will also be giving the maps a much-needed rework. Based on everything that's been revealed so far, Counter-Strike 2 has the potential to dominate the world of 5v5 tactical shooters, just like all the other games in the franchise.