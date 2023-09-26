CS2 expected release date, hints, and more

Valve's Counter Strike 2 (CS2) is almost here. While the developers haven't announced any specific release date yet, the game might be going live soon. Over the past few weeks, the company has been making cryptic posts on X and recently changed its banner. This led to further speculation that the game's arrival was imminent.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting CS2 for a long time, with the last entry in the franchise coming in the form of Counter Strike Global Offensive in 2012. With that said, here's everything players need to know about CS2's expected release date and other details.

When could CS2 release?

As of now, there's no accurate information on the Counter Strike 2 release date. However, considering the activity on the game's official Twitter handle, further speculations have emerged regarding its release. They recently changed their banner on Twitter, which has the words "Dawn of the Final Day."

Coupled with the tweet shared last week, it seems developers are building up to something. In the tweet, Valve asked fans what they were doing this Wednesday. If both activities are considered, Valve could either release CS2 this Wednesday (September 27) or drop major information pertaining to its release date.

Overall, the developers are creating hype surrounding their brand-new release. Their latest entry into the tactical shooter market promises to be better than its predecessors. Boasting volumetric smoke and reworked maps, Counter Strike 2 is poised to be a major upgrade from the previous entries.

Although players have experienced a few bugs during the limited test stages, such minor issues should be absent when the game finally goes live.

It's hard to determine whether the game will arrive on September 27 without any official confirmation from the developers. However, based on their social media conduct, either the game will be released on September 27 or a major announcement is in the offing. With only a few hours remaining, fans eagerly await what developers have in store.