Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/ freezes" error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

Valve's latest tactical shooter, Counter-Strike 2, is still in its beta stages. The last entry into the franchise was Counter-Strike Global Offensive, which went live a little over 11 years ago, in 2012. Considering that the game is still in its limited test stages, it's understandable that players will encounter certain bugs, some of which can be game-breaking.

The Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error is one such bug that players have come across in the game. So why does this bug occur, and how does one solve it?

Why does the Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error occur?

Multiple factors could cause the Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error. Ranging from corrupted files to blatant hardware issues, almost every component on the client side of things could be responsible for this error. So, how does one potentially diagnose and fix this issue?

How to fix the Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error

Considering that multiple reasons could cause this error, it's best that you go through all the checks one by one. Most of the checks listed below are software-related. In case something's wrong with your hardware, you will have to employ professionals to get it fixed. However, here are some steps you can try out at home without causing damage to your PC.

1) Check system requirements

Whenever you encounter the Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error, the first thing that you should do is check if your system meets the necessary requirements for running the game. If it does not, then such errors are quite natural. Having said that, here are the minimum and the recommended specs for this game:

Minimum

Operating system: Windows 10 (64 bits)

Intel or AMD dual-core, quad-core, quad-threaded processor with 2.8 GHz speed.

4 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon HD 7750 graphics card.

60 GB of free space on the Hard Disk.

Recommended

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel or AMD with four cores and eight threads.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570.

DirectX: Version 11.

Storage: 60 GB of available Hard Disk space.

2) Check your GPU drivers

Updating your GPU drivers is important. With the latest drivers installed, you should be able to run games easily without too many glitches and bugs on the graphical side of things. Most systems either have a Nvidia or an AMD GPU. Navigate to their respective app on your system and check for updates. Based on your settings, the app should either notify you or automatically download the update.

3) Roll back your drivers

Here's how you can roll back your drivers (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

If you notice that the game was working properly before the Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error occurs, it could be a driver issue. This time, you need to roll back your drivers because the game might not be compatible with the new drivers for some reason. You can do so by visiting the device manager tool on your system.

Once you've accessed it, select the "Display Adapter" tab, and then double-click on the GPU you've installed. On the window that opens, click on the Drivers tab. You should find the option to roll back your drivers from there.

4) Reinstall the game

This is the last thing that you should do. However, performing a clean install should sort out any software-related issues that you may or may not have. If the Counter-Strike 2 "screen goes black/freezes" error is being triggered by a problematic file, then a clean install of the game should ideally solve the problem for you once and for all.

If the steps mentioned above do not work, then you need to go for a hardware check. However, if other games are working fine on your system, then make your way to the official game forums or talk about it on appropriate subreddits. The developers are usually active on both the official forums and the subreddits, so they might be able to help you with this issue.