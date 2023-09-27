Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is poised to come soon now. The much-anticipated game, which would be the successor to the very popular CS:GO is also expected to provide better graphics and gameplay. Naturally, you would want an adequate graphic card to play Counter-Strike 2 without any hiccups. Valve has still not announced specific system requirements for this game, so we'll have to make some assumptions based on previous popular multiplayer games from the developer, like Dota 2.

This might leave you perplexed about which graphics card to use for Counter-Strike 2. Don't worry, we will cover the best GPUs on the market. Since the game will have lower GPU needs, most of the GPUs listed below are not overly expensive. As a result, people seeking a high-framerate experience can enjoy CS2 even on a limited budget.

Best GPU for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ($599)

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is ideal for playing CS2 and other popular multiplayer games, thanks to its DLSS 3 compatibility and 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. It isn't much faster than the recently released RX 7800 XT, but it will almost certainly have stronger support from Valve. This GPU also takes the lead since it allows you to play this game in 4K resolution without any hitches.

The GPU primarily targets 1440p gaming and is a big upgrade over the previous generation RTX 3070 or the 3070 Ti. Its 4GB extra VRAM also helps in delivering smoother gameplay, even at High or Ultra visual settings.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor AD104 Shading units 5888 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TDP 225W Price $599

2) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($339)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card features 12 GB of memory and is one of the most popular graphics cards on the market. According to numerous benchmarking sites, it has the same performance as the Play Station 5. Most recent single-player or multiplayer games, including Counter-Strike 2, can be played at 1440p without noticeable hitches.

The GPU was earlier available for more than $400 at its launch but now is available for under $350, which provides gamers immense value.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 Shading units 2560 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 235W Price $339

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ($329)

The RTX 3060 Ti is one of the best GPUs from Team Green, even in 2023, as it offers great Full HD performance. It can even run light games like Counter-Strike 2 in 2K resolution. You might feel its 8GB VRAM support might not be enough in 2023, but the GPU with its 4864 CUDA cores makes up for it.

At its current pricing of less than $330, the 3060 Ti provides much better value than its successor, the RTX 4060 Ti. You can play CS2 without any hiccups on 2K resolution at higher frame rates.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics processor GA104 Shading units 4864 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 200W Price $329

4) Intel Arc A750 ($220)

The Intel Arc A750 is a mid-range graphics card from Intel that provides great value. This GPU is currently faster than the RX 6600 XT and RTX 3050. It was originally priced at $250 but has been selling for less in recent months.

Initially, driver updates for Intel GPUs were problematic. Graphics corruption and low framerates were reported. The bugs, however, have been resolved today, and all major titles, including multiplayer games, work well on this GPU. Hence, you can use this GPU for Counter-Strike 2 without any worries.

Intel Arc A750 Graphics processor ACM-G10 Shading units 3584 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 220W Price $220

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($209)

The last graphic card on our list is the AMD Radeon RX 6600, which is the ultimate budget GPU for 1080p gaming currently. This graphics card was launched almost two years ago, but still can run most latest games without any problem at Full HD resolution. Those targeting gaming at 1440p with Counter-Strike 2 might encounter a few FPS drops though.

However, if you are even using an older AMD CPU, you can use FSR 2.0 to boost the performance even at higher resolutions. At the used market, it's now available for less than $150, which is a big bonus for gamers with a tight budget. Its low power requirement means you can even use this GPU with cheap 550W PSUs

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics processor Navi 23 Shading units 1792 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 132W Price $209

