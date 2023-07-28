Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 get more performance boosts with latest drivers 

The new Intel Arc A770 and A750 drivers squeeze more out of the underlying silicon. According to reports, the Alchemist GPUs are now up to 25% faster, depending on the video game and the workload. The new updates primarily target the performance of the graphics cards on Linux. Performance on Windows devices is already comparable with Nvidia and AMD counterparts and won't be significantly impacted by this update.

Most workloads based on Vulkan are receiving performance gains. According to benchmark data shared on Phoronix, VKMark 2022 scores have improved the most. While the Arc A770 scored 5173 points on the current drivers, the new drivers pushed the scores past 6770 points.

Other than this, performance in games like CS: GO running on the Vulkan API has also improved significantly. DirectX 12 performance of the cards is already quite comparable with the competition (Nvidia and AMD video cards). They have not improved with this new update.

Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 are much faster on Linux systems with the latest updates

Performance improvement on the Arc A770 with the latest drivers (Image via Phoronix)

The new drivers launched on July 21 bring the latest performance improvements to the table. In addition to this, drivers released on July 16 also added more performance thanks to better optimizations on Linux systems. Overall, Intel is on an update spree, with engineers pouring in tons of work to improve whatever can be achieved from the silicon powering the Arc A770 and A750 graphics cards.

It is worth noting that these graphics driver performance improvements come after a long dry period in which a lack of support for certain modifiers prevented Intel engineers from trying to improve the bridge between software and hardware. That said, with the complications now being solved, we can see multiple improvements in performance over the next couple of months.

VKMark 2022 had the highest performance gains (Image via Phoronix)

Intel is taking on AMD with these recent improvements on devices running Linux operating systems. Team Red has dominated sales in this market. However, with the advent of better performance on Team Blue GPUs, things are slated to change. We are getting super close to the launch of the next-gen Battlemage GPUs, which will reap the true benefits of these performance improvements.