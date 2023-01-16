Top 5 Nvidia graphics cards ranked in 2023

Nvidia graphics cards are preferred by gamers worldwide. Almost all of the most popular GPUs on the Steam Hardware Survey charts are designed by Team Green.

The company has come up with GPUs that deliver world-class performance. Alongside this, Nvidia also bundles technologies like AI audio processing and creator tools like specialized drivers and Nvidia Omniverse.

Thus, Nvidia graphics cards are tailored towards both creative professionals and gamers, making them a universal choice. In this guide, we will list the best options that users can opt for, starting with budget cards and going up to high-end, latest picks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A guide to buying the best Nvidia graphics cards in 2023

5) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super ($164)

The EVGA GTX 1650 Super (Image via Newegg)

Recently, the Geforce GTX 1650 took over the popularity crown on the Steam Hardware Survey charts. However, the video card is slower than the six-year-old GTX 1060 it replaced. Thus, gamers can instead opt for the Super variant of this GPU.

The card trades blows with the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and beats its AMD equivalent in multiple scenarios. However, it loses in terms of its proposition to the latter.

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ($409.99)

The Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC (Image via Newegg)

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is the best Nvidia graphics card for gaming at 1080p without compromises. It can also handle multiple games at 1440p with ease.

The graphics card is selling slightly over its MSRP these days, thus many gamers are considering the RX 6600 XT as a solid option over it. However, the AMD GPU packs comparatively weaker ray tracing and rasterization performance.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The MSI RTX 4070 TI Ventus 3x (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4070 Ti is a rehashed RTX 4080 12 GB. The card was introduced at CES 2023 and is available for purchase starting from $799. While the 4070 Ti is not a budget GPU, it trades blows with the 3090 Ti, the flagship from the Ampere lineup.

In addition, users get access to DLSS 3, which combines AI frame generation and upscaling technologies to achieve framerate gains like never before. This makes the card equally potent for 1440p and 4K gaming at sky-high framerates.

For gamers who do not want to pour thousands into their rig, the 4070 Ti is a solid Nvidia graphics card.

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

The Gigabyte RTX 4090 Aorus Master (Image via Gigabyte)

The GeForce RTX 4080 was launched back in 2020 as a slightly cut-down version of the costlier RTX 4090. For many users, the former is a sensible Nvidia graphics card for a high-end rig.

The GPU packs unmatched rasterization and ray-tracing performance, and supports the latest temporal-upscaling and frame-generation technologies like the 4070 Ti listed above. It also can run almost any video game at 4K without any frame drops or stutters.

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

The Zotac RTX 4090 Trinity OC (Image via Newegg)

The GeForce RTX 4090 is currently the best Nvidia graphics card on the market. The GPU is the best-in-class offering from the company and will remain the flagship for quite some time to come.

The RTX 4090 is the pinnacle of consumers' graphical-computing solutions. It outperforms the last-gen equivalent by a solid margin, as we found in our review of the GPU.

While the card comes at a hefty price, it delivers better performance per watt as compared to the 3090 Ti.

