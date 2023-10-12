Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): What is Follow Recoil, and should you enable it?

Many Counter-Strike 2 players are curious about the new Follow Recoil setting in the game and if it is a feature that they should enable in their matches. With CS:GO finally transitioning into CS2, there have been a lot of changes in the shooter, especially when it comes to the settings and how some of the gameplay mechanics work.

Hence, it’s not surprising that there are many players in the community who are confused about what Follow Recoil actually means in the title.

Today's Counter-Strike 2 guide goes over everything you need to know about Follow Recoil in CS2 and if it’s a feature that you should invest in.

What is Follow Recoil in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

When you enable Follow Recoil on Counter-Strike 2, your crosshair will start to dynamically adjust to recoil as you fire a gun. Crosshairs usually stay static in CS2. However, with this setting, you will be able to make it dynamic, thereby allowing you to trace the path of the bullets once the weapon recoil kicks in.

The crosshair setting will show where your weapon is currently aiming as you hold down on the left mouse button. With the feature, your weapon crosshair will begin on target and then move around to follow the spray of the bullets.

Should you enable Follow Recoil in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

The Follow Recoil setting is perfect for those who are new to CS2. Low-ttk shooters like CS2 have some of the hardest weapon recoil patterns to master.

Sprays are one of the more difficult skill sets to acquire. However, the Follow Recoil feature can make things easier. The setting will let you see the recoil patterns that help you adjust your aiming as you unload an entire clip on an enemy.

However, this feature is not something that many players will recommend for the long term. Once you are able to learn the patterns for each of the weapons by heart, you will not have to rely on Follow Recoil anymore.

Hence, if you are new to the game or low-ttk shooters, it’s recommended that you enable the setting.

How to enable Follow Recoil in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

To enable Follow Recoil in CS2, you must make your way into the in-game settings and head to Game and Crosshair. Here, you will find the Follow Recoil option, and all you will have to do is to enable it.