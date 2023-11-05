Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Wingman mode: How to play, best tips, and more

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) offers various game modes other than the classic competitive one, including the fresh Premier mode and the Wingman mode from its prequel. Valve’s shooter titles have always tested the community in terms of mechanical skills, game sense, and the ability to convert impossible scenarios into wins. The Wingman mode is similar in some aspects but requires a different playstyle to emerge victorious.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is a tactical shooter at its core and rewards players who can build and follow strategies. It is a team game and the final objective is either taking down the entire enemy team, detonating, or defusing the bomb (depending on your side). Wingman provides an adept battlefield for a small group of people to test their skills and could also serve as a proper warm-up mode.

This article will highlight the Wingman mode in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

What is Wingman in CS2?

Wingman mode in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is a straightforward match between two teams consisting of two players each, making a total lobby size of four players. The maps are restricted to a single bomb site, with each team spawning on opposite ends, and with the Counter Terrorist (CT) side located comparatively closer to the bomb site.

The rounds last for a total of 90 seconds, making the matches fast, and pushing players to take aggressive action against the opposition. Wingman is only available in a ranked mode so fans should be ready to face some serious competition.

How to play Wingman in CS2?

Counter-Strike 2 Inferno screenshot (Image via Steam)

Despite being a mini mode, Wingman is not available for players by default. You need to unlock the mode by playing around 8 matches each in casual matchmaking and deathmatches modes. Every match will award you with experience points that will fill a bar present below the Wingman mode and provide visual confirmation when it becomes accessible.

You can either invite a friend or solo queue in the Wingman mode. It is a really fun mode that can help you polish your personal skills and compare your performance with the regular 5v5 competitive matches. This mode can also help you identify your strengths and weaknesses more clearly than the full team modes.

Best tips for Wingman in CS2

Counter-Strike 2 official screenshot (Image via Steam)

Here is a list of the most useful tips for Wingman in CS2.

Utility: You should always buy up as many flashbangs and grenades as possible in a round. Since the maps are small, you can utilize your grenades more efficiently without worrying about landing an unfavorable one for one of your teammates on another side of the arena.

You should always buy up as many flashbangs and grenades as possible in a round. Since the maps are small, you can utilize your grenades more efficiently without worrying about landing an unfavorable one for one of your teammates on another side of the arena. Economy: CS2 rounds can quickly turn into consecutive snowball wins if you can manage your money properly. Coordinate with your teammate and make sure that the duo is on the same page even if it means sacrificing a round to be able to commit to a full buy in the next round.

CS2 rounds can quickly turn into consecutive snowball wins if you can manage your money properly. Coordinate with your teammate and make sure that the duo is on the same page even if it means sacrificing a round to be able to commit to a full buy in the next round. Motivation: The Wingman maps in CS2 are CT-Sided so do not lose hope even if you lose 7 or 8 rounds in a row. You will get your chance to take advantage of this fact as soon as you switch sides to the Counter-Terrorist side.

The Wingman maps in CS2 are CT-Sided so do not lose hope even if you lose 7 or 8 rounds in a row. You will get your chance to take advantage of this fact as soon as you switch sides to the Counter-Terrorist side. Kill Trade: It is crucial for you to cover your teammate. A simple kill on either side makes the round a 2v1 and you should always try to gain this advantage. This is why it is important for you to trade your teammate in a gunfight to balance the playing field into a 1v1.

It is crucial for you to cover your teammate. A simple kill on either side makes the round a 2v1 and you should always try to gain this advantage. This is why it is important for you to trade your teammate in a gunfight to balance the playing field into a 1v1. Flanks: Do not be afraid to try something new as it can often help you catch the enemies off-guard. Flanking out of the bomb site to backstab the enemy duo is a great way to secure some easy rounds. However, repetition of such strategies will alert the opposition which should be avoided.

