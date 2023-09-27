Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) patch notes (September 28): Gameplay changes, bug fixes, new UI, and more

Valve's latest offering, Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), has taken the CS:GO playerbase by storm with its unexpected launch. While veterans and inquisitive members of the community did catch on to Valve's hints regarding CS2's launch, the exact release time wasn't established. However, after CS:GO servers worldwide shut down out of the blue, including the one hosting ESL Pro League Season 18, fans were certain that their age-long wait was finally about to end.

Along with the game, Valve released the official notes for Counter-Strike 2's release patch. Below, you can find all the new changes Valve has implemented for CS2, including bug fixes, changes to gameplay and matchmaking, improved UI, and more.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) Release Notes for 9/27/2023 (September 28)

Expand Tweet

Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 is now available and free to play

Season One of Premier has begun

Gameplay

Enabled Competitive matchmaking

Enabled Wingman matchmaking

Enabled Private Matchmaking

Added Training Day, a brief introductory experience for brand new players

Improved player-against-player movement collision

Improved consistency of bullet penetration

Player reflections in water are now occluded by smoke

Molotov fire now floats above the water

Fixed character ambient occlusion being visible through walls

C4 bomb lights don't reflect through walls

Fixed some rare cases of viewmodel lighting corruption

Adjusted smoke behavior to cover cases where smoke would stop less than a player's height above the ground

Fix various bugs with switching teams in the middle of offline Deathmatch

Fixed Famas reloading too early

Chickens can finally fall off Vertigo

Sound

Added the new CS2 default music kit

Added new audio customization settings

Various mix tweaks and adjustments

Various bug fixes related to music kits

Updated the game startup sound

Added background ambience to main menu scenes

Restored the clutch_mode_toggle function

Fixed a bug where sometimes c4 defuse and planting sounds could not be heard in certain locations

Fixed some surfaces being incorrectly tagged causing incorrect footstep sounds in certain locations

Fixed a bug where attackers could not hear headshot feedback through wallbangs or smokes

Body damage feedback for attackers will now play within the same distance as it does for onlookers through smokes and wallbangs

Fixed a bug where scoping in affected directional sound

First person damage sounds are now more impactful

Removed several legacy audio convars that existed in CS:GO but never had an effect in CS2

Animation

Adjusted character additive lean animation

Adjusted jump animation, particularly when repeatedly jumping

Adjusted jiggle-peeking animation

Adjusted animated character head position relative to camera position

Added bullet belt to negev

Reduced foot sliding when carrying slower weapons

Fixed character momentarily standing during crouch-planting animation

Fixed incorrect viewmodel deploy speeds

Fixed pops in some weapon inspect animations

Inspecting weapons may now interrupt deploy animation

Matchmaking

When one or more party members get convicted of cheating and permanently banned, all their associates will be penalized with loss of Profile Rank and CS Rating

In Premier, players with a very high established CS Rating are not allowed to party with accounts that do not have an established CS Rating

Maps

Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

Adjusted vertical audio occlusion boundaries in Nuke and Vertigo

Added an extra bell in Inferno

Casual and Deathmatch maps are now separated into multiple map groups

Misc

CS:GO Players who started playing more than a week ago will receive a commemorative CS:GO coin and CS:GO Music Kit

and Added Store tab to main menu

Enabled all interactions with inventory items

Replaced weekly drops with a weekly Care Package. Choose from weapon cases, weapon finishes, and graffiti

Added demo playback support

Added the ability to favorite and shuffle loadout items

Added new item icons

Office and Vertigo are available as main menu scenery

Various updates for weapon finishes, including fixing overly strong wear on several Custom Paint Job finishes

Reworked Phoenix Street Soldier balaclava texture to resolve visibility issues

Enabled animated eyes on agent character models

Workshop Tools

Game clients running in workshop tools mode are not allowed to connect to VAC secure game servers

Added an all-new help system featuring contextually relevant guides and information. Guides include gray scale value ranges for alpha channel masking, paint-by-number mask color assignments based on current finish type, and much more!

Removed dynamic props from solid color inspect backgrounds

Within just minutes after the game's launch, players flocked into the server to try their first game of Counter-Strike 2. Even though approximately a million players had already experienced the CS2 limited beta, playing the game post-launch evokes a range of emotions for every Counter-Strike enthusiast out there.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news and guides on the latest Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).