Counter Strike 2 (CS2) file size, how to download, and more

Valve's brand-new tactical shooter, CS2, is finally here. After a lot of teasing, the developers have finally released the game on Steam. Everyone was eagerly waiting for it to go live, and now that it finally has, gamers will be eager to hop into it. However, how does one get their hands on this game, and is it free to play? Fortunately, almost all of Valve's titles are free.

However, this studio has got an elaborate in-game marketplace, which is how the developers make money off their titles. With that said, here's how you can download CS2, along with its file sizes.

How to download CS2

Considering that it's a Valve title, CS2 will be available on Steam only. No third-party sites are associated with this game, so no such website can be used to download the game.

To get this title, make your way to Steam. Subsequently, here's what you need to do:

In the Search bar on the top right corner, type "Counter Strike 2."

Click on the first option that you get, and you'll be taken to this game's home page.

You should see a big blue Download option on it.

Click on it, and, on the subsequent page, select where you want the files to be installed.

After you've done that, the game should download automatically.

In case you've got CS:GO installed already, all you need to do is head to your library and locate the game. Once you've clicked on it, you'll see an Update button. Click on it, and the game should update automatically to CS2.

CS2 file size

Expand Tweet

The entire game is 30 GB. So if you've played CS:GO before, or if you're doing a clean install of it on your system, then you will have to download 30 GB to get the game up and running. If, however, you've participated in CS2's beta test, you don't need to download the full game. Instead, you'll just have to download around 6 GB worth of files.

As for the platforms, the game is available on PC only. You won't be able to play it on consoles yet. And there's very little to no chance of this game making it to consoles at all. Unfortunately, the game isn't available on the Steam Deck either.

Interestingly enough, after a lot of teasing and hyping up the game, Valve released their newest tactical shooter in the sneakiest way possible. With a lot of hype surrounding the game, players have reacted positvely to it so far.