CS:GO servers are down to potentially make way for CS2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), Valve's most popular tactical shooter, has finally gone offline to potentially make way for CS2, their newest entry into the genre. Although there's no information about the latter's official release, it should be available shortly. Otherwise, it wouldn't make much sense for the developers to take down all the Global Offensive servers worldwide.

CS:GO has been in the market for 11 years and has seen the formation of a large community comprising fans, professional players, and content creators. The servers shutting down could likely be considered as the end of a memorable era.

CS2 to likely carry forward CS:GO's 11-year-long legacy

While CS2 is a massive improvement in terms of graphics and gameplay mechanics, it has a lot of work to do if it wants to live up to the legacy that CS:GO is leaving behind. Based on the image above, all servers, barring those from the EU North, have been taken down.

However, at the time of writing this article, even the EU North servers are offline or currently facing issues. This has caused ESL to halt their ongoing match between Complexity Gaming and Monte Esports. The reason behind this massive outage is unknown, but it's most likely in preparation for CS2.

The tournament organizers are unlikely to shift to a new game in the middle of a tournament. So, even if the new game is announced in the next few hours, the CS:GO servers should be brought back live until the tournament concludes.

Valve's marketing policy around their latest entry into the franchise has been fairly interesting. All this while, they have been heavily teasing the game's release but have not mentioned anything about the game's official release. This is a wonderful way to generate hype among fans of the franchise.

Based on everything that's been seen so far, there's indeed been considerable excitement surrounding the newest entry. Overall, however, there's a lingering bittersweet feeling in the community at present.

Global Offensive has given gamers some amazing moments and turned some players into legends of the game. With the servers being taken offline, these moments could be a distant memory. However, with the arrival of CS2, new legends will be made.

What's more interesting is that a decent number of players who migrated to Valorant will return to CS2 after the game goes live. Given the conditions of the servers, it's only a matter of time before Valve's latest entry is officially released.