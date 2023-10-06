Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): What is ADR and how to improve it?

Counter-Strike 2 contains certain in-game terminologies that are a bit confusing for players who are new to the shooter or even to the franchise; ADR is one that many are most curious about. ADR in CS 2 stands for Attack Damage per Round, which you see on the stats screen when in-game. Simply put, it's the statistical data that measures the amount of damage that you and every other teammate does to enemies in every round.

It’s one of the more useful tools in the game to help you get better. At the same time, it helps you get into healthy competitions with your frineds on who is doing the most damage in the match.

However, there is a fair bit of confusion amongst players regarding how ADR is actually calculated in CS2, and what are some of the best ways to increase it. Today’s Counter-Strike 2 guide will go over everything you need to know about ADR in CS2 and the best ways to deal more damage to enemies in every round.

How do you check your ADR in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

You will be able to check your ADR post-match on CS2's stats screen. You will also be able to look it up while in the middle of a match. To do so, follow the steps given below:

Pressing the TAB button will bring up the scoreboard. From here, you will be able to cycle through the stats till you reach an additional stats tab.

Inside the new tab, you will find the ADR measures for you and all the members of your team.

How is ADR calculated in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

The ADR calculation is simple. It’s the total amount of damage that you have done to the enemy, divided by the total number of rounds that you have played thus far.

So if you have done a total damage of 500 to all the players on the enemy side in 10 rounds, then your ADR is 500 divided by 10, which is 50.

This is one of the biggest reasons why ADR is sort of considered to be a skill tracker in CS2, as you can compare it with other players on the team and improve.

The best ways to increase ADR in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Here are some of the best ways to improve ADR in CS2:

1) Aim for the head

Headshots providing critical hits and one-taps are one of the best ways to rack up ADR in every round. So if you are looking to be an ADR player, then improving your headshot percentage is one of the best ways to go about it.

2) Make the most of Frag Grenades

Frag Grenades when thrown with the right lineup can deal damage to multiple enemies at the same time. Apart from clicking heads, it’s going to be one of the best ways to gain more ADR in CS2.

3) Employ aggressive strategies

Playing aggressively with the right strategy will help you get more damage on enemies who are unaware. However, do try and mix things up a bit as going full aggressive every round will just end up working against you.