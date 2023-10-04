Counter-Strike 2: Can you play Arms Race (Gun Game)?

With Counter-Strike 2 officially dropping, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are curious if they can play other alternative modes like Arms Race as they did in CS:GO. Arms Race, which is based on the original Gun Game, was one of the more popular and fun game modes in CS:GO. Hence, many players are looking to spend some time on it in between CS2’s competitive grind.

The ultimate goal of an Arms Race is to kill an enemy with a Gold knife. It is a free-for-all mode with no time limit, and the buy menu is unavailable. With every two kills, players will be able to level up their weapons until they reach the Gold Knife.

The first player who gets a kill with the knife becomes the winner of the Arms Race match. It is one of the more fun and popular modes in Counter-Strike 2.

Does Counter-Strike 2 have Arms Race mode?

Currently, Counter-Strike 2 does not have an Arms Race mode. When transitioning from CS:GO to CS2, no War Games were ported, and players could only access Competitive, Casual, as well as Deathmatch at the time of writing this article.

This comes as a disappointment for many players hoping that the next Counter-Strike would not just be a bare-bones launch but would have other alternate modes away from the usual competitive and casual grind.

Will Counter-Strike 2 get an Arms Race mode?

While Valve has not officially put out a statement on what alternate modes will be making their way to the shooter, it’s highly likely that alternate War Games like the Arms Race will be something that they introduce in future updates.

Apart from the popularity and demand of the mode, CS2 will be getting maps like Baggage, Lake, and Shoots down the line. These maps are what Arms Race is played on, so the mode will likely be worked on once the maps are live.

What will Counter-Strike 2 Arms Race be like?

CS2 Arms Race is likely to play out exactly as it did in CS:GO. Players will need to level up after getting two kills with every level, allowing them to spawn with a more powerful weapon.

They will kill, die, and respawn until one player on the map gets a Gold Knife and then secures a kill with it. The first player to do so will be the winner of that Arms Race.