CS: GO Operation Riptide update officially released: Changes to maps, game modes, and weapons revealed

Operation Riptide brings quite a few exciting changes to CS: GO, from maps to game modes to gameplay weapon balancing.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or more commonly referred to as CS: GO, is one of the world's most-played competitive first-person shooter esports titles. Developed and published by Valve in 2013, the game easily tops the most played charts even after eight years of release.

Operation Riptide, the 11th major operation, brought a slew of changes, from gameplay weapon balances to game modes to redesigning classic maps. Operation Riptide will last until February 20, 2022, and is the latest operation after Broken Fang.

Operation Riptide brings private matchmaking and short competitive match to CS: GO

Operation Riptide is introducing an option to opt-in for Private matchmaking as well as changes and new game modes.

CS:GO @CSGO Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: counter-strike.net/riptide Today we are excited to ship CS:GO's 11th Operation, Operation Riptide. New challenges await, with new maps, new game mode options, all-new Private Queues and more: counter-strike.net/riptide

Private Matchmaking

Valve is introducing a private matchmaking queue option. Players will be able to generate a Queue code and share it with friends to create a private premier match.

Competitive

Aside from the standard 30 rounds of matches, Valve is introducing a new Shor Competitive match option, which will consist of 16 rounds, and players will win after winning nine rounds.

Deathmatch

Players will be able to select between Classic Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (the first team to 100 kills wins), and Free-for-all Deathmatch (all players are enemies).

Demolition

For Demolition, Valve has reduced the max round to 10 and removed the half-time team swap. Developers have also reduced round time and adjusted weapon progression.

Arms Race

The developers at Valve have adjusted the weapon's progression and have added in a health shot which players will receive after three kills.

Operation Riptide introduces Riot Shield to CS: GO

Significant gameplay changes to CS: GO are:

Gameplay changes

Grenades can now be dropped just like weapons.

Vision after death reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s (vision by headshot reduced from 1.0s to 0.5s).

Weapon changes

Deagle - Reduced body damage

M4A1-S - Increased body damage

Dual Elites - Reduced price to $300

Riot Shield - Added the Riot Shield heavy weapon to the buy menu, currently purchasable by CTs in Casual Hostage map groups.

Operation Riptide brings changes to CS: GO classic maps Dust 2, Inferno, and Ancient

CS:GO @CSGO We're adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here's a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: We're adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here's a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: https://t.co/2nCfoFktYi

There have been changes to the different map pools and maps with CS: GO's Operation Riptide. They are as follows:

Map pool changes

County - added to official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.

Basalt, Insertion II - added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.

Ravine, Extraction- added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.

Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera, Frostbite - no longer available in official matchmaking

Map changes

Dust 2

Slight visibility tweak from T spawn through mid

Improved visibility into B back site from upper tunnels

Inferno

Made gate at top of banana solid

Revised 1v1 layout

Ancient

Increased size of the plantable area in both bombsites

Fixed bullet penetration on plywood surfaces

Added 1v1 arenas

