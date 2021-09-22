CS: GO Operation Riptide update officially released: Changes to maps, game modes, and weapons revealed

Operation Riptide brings quite a few exciting changes to CS: GO, from maps to game modes to gameplay weapon balancing.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or more commonly referred to as CS: GO, is one of the world's most-played competitive first-person shooter esports titles. Developed and published by Valve in 2013, the game easily tops the most played charts even after eight years of release.
Operation Riptide, the 11th major operation, brought a slew of changes, from gameplay weapon balances to game modes to redesigning classic maps. Operation Riptide will last until February 20, 2022, and is the latest operation after Broken Fang.
Operation Riptide brings private matchmaking and short competitive match to CS: GO
Operation Riptide is introducing an option to opt-in for Private matchmaking as well as changes and new game modes.
Private Matchmaking
Valve is introducing a private matchmaking queue option. Players will be able to generate a Queue code and share it with friends to create a private premier match.
Competitive
Aside from the standard 30 rounds of matches, Valve is introducing a new Shor Competitive match option, which will consist of 16 rounds, and players will win after winning nine rounds.
Deathmatch
Players will be able to select between Classic Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch (the first team to 100 kills wins), and Free-for-all Deathmatch (all players are enemies).
Demolition
For Demolition, Valve has reduced the max round to 10 and removed the half-time team swap. Developers have also reduced round time and adjusted weapon progression.
Arms Race
The developers at Valve have adjusted the weapon's progression and have added in a health shot which players will receive after three kills.
Operation Riptide introduces Riot Shield to CS: GO
Significant gameplay changes to CS: GO are:
Gameplay changes
- Grenades can now be dropped just like weapons.
- Vision after death reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s (vision by headshot reduced from 1.0s to 0.5s).
Weapon changes
- Deagle - Reduced body damage
- M4A1-S - Increased body damage
- Dual Elites - Reduced price to $300
- Riot Shield - Added the Riot Shield heavy weapon to the buy menu, currently purchasable by CTs in Casual Hostage map groups.
Operation Riptide brings changes to CS: GO classic maps Dust 2, Inferno, and Ancient
There have been changes to the different map pools and maps with CS: GO's Operation Riptide. They are as follows:
Map pool changes
- County - added to official matchmaking in Danger Zone game mode.
- Basalt, Insertion II - added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch game modes.
- Ravine, Extraction- added to official matchmaking in Wingman game mode.
- Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera, Frostbite - no longer available in official matchmaking
Map changes
Dust 2
- Slight visibility tweak from T spawn through mid
- Improved visibility into B back site from upper tunnels
Inferno
- Made gate at top of banana solid
- Revised 1v1 layout
Ancient
- Increased size of the plantable area in both bombsites
- Fixed bullet penetration on plywood surfaces
- Added 1v1 arenas
