CS: GO releases Operation Broken Fang: New skins, map updates, retakes, missions and more

Valve has just released a new operation for CS: GO titled Operation Broken Fang.
This operation comes in 8 months after the end of the previous 'Operation Shattered Web' that saw the introduction of a new Battle Pass-like system, with levels and new agent skins which return in Operation Broken Fang.
CS: GO's official description of the operation reads:
"Join the fight and take part in Operation Broken Fang. New challenges await, with the all-new Retakes and the exclusive Broken Fang Premier. Play new maps across a variety of game modes, and see how you measure up in the Operation Stats page. Complete weekly missions and choose from a variety of rewards including new agents, weapon collections, stickers, patches, and graffiti."
CS: GO Operation Broken Fang patch notes
Official patch notes:
[OPERATION BROKEN FANG]
— Introducing Operation Broken Fang, featuring new game modes like Broken Fang Premier and Retakes, stats page, agents, weapon collections, missions, maps, and more!
— For more details visit www.counter-strike.net/brokenfang
[ GAMEPLAY ]
— Added Broken Fang Premier Mode.
— Added Retakes game mode.
— Added dynamic ping system to more game modes.
— Added new customizable chat wheel feature.
— Chat wheel can be customized under Keyboard/Mouse > Chat Wheel Keys options.
[ MAPS ]
— Added Ancient, Engage, and Apollo to Scrimmage, Casual and Deathmatch game modes.
— Added Frostbite to Danger Zone game mode.
— Added Guard and Elysion to Wingman game mode.
— Removed Mutiny and Swamp.
Cache:
— Removed excessive details.
— Generally smoothed visual experience.
— Visual clarity improvements for very low resolution users.
— Minor tweaks. (Thanks hzx_fps!)
— Mild optimizations at the A Bombsite and Mid.
— Finishing visual touches.
CS: GO Operation Broken Fang Details: Price, duration, premier mode and more
CS: GO's Operation Broken Fang is available to all starting today, December 4th 2020, at a price of ₹1140 and the update weighs in at 2.2 GB.
A new case called the 'Broken Fang Weapon Case' features 17 new community-made weapon skins and a new set of gloves.
Agent skins can be acquired from what is called the 'Operation Shop' in-game, and the currency will be stars acquired from completing the operations missions. The operation will end on April 30th 2021.
(Please note: While players can participate in CS: GO's Operation Broken Fang missions without owning a Battle Pass, they will not receive the exclusive rewards or Battle Pass Premier Matchmaking mode until they purchase the Broken Fang Pass.)Published 04 Dec 2020, 08:29 IST