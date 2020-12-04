CS: GO releases Operation Broken Fang: New skins, map updates, retakes, missions and more

Valve has just released a new operation for CS: GO titled Operation Broken Fang.

This operation comes in 8 months after the end of the previous 'Operation Shattered Web' that saw the introduction of a new Battle Pass-like system, with levels and new agent skins which return in Operation Broken Fang.

CS: GO's official description of the operation reads:

"Join the fight and take part in Operation Broken Fang. New challenges await, with the all-new Retakes and the exclusive Broken Fang Premier. Play new maps across a variety of game modes, and see how you measure up in the Operation Stats page. Complete weekly missions and choose from a variety of rewards including new agents, weapon collections, stickers, patches, and graffiti."

CS: GO Operation Broken Fang patch notes

Advertisement

Official patch notes:

[OPERATION BROKEN FANG]

— Introducing Operation Broken Fang, featuring new game modes like Broken Fang Premier and Retakes, stats page, agents, weapon collections, missions, maps, and more!

— For more details visit www.counter-strike.net/brokenfang

[ GAMEPLAY ]

— Added Broken Fang Premier Mode.

— Added Retakes game mode.

— Added dynamic ping system to more game modes.

— Added new customizable chat wheel feature.

— Chat wheel can be customized under Keyboard/Mouse > Chat Wheel Keys options.

[ MAPS ]

— Added Ancient, Engage, and Apollo to Scrimmage, Casual and Deathmatch game modes.

— Added Frostbite to Danger Zone game mode.

— Added Guard and Elysion to Wingman game mode.

— Removed Mutiny and Swamp.

Cache:

— Removed excessive details.

— Generally smoothed visual experience.

— Visual clarity improvements for very low resolution users.

— Minor tweaks. (Thanks hzx_fps!)

— Mild optimizations at the A Bombsite and Mid.

— Finishing visual touches.

CS: GO Operation Broken Fang Details: Price, duration, premier mode and more

Advertisement

CS: GO's Operation Broken Fang is available to all starting today, December 4th 2020, at a price of ₹1140 and the update weighs in at 2.2 GB.

A new case called the 'Broken Fang Weapon Case' features 17 new community-made weapon skins and a new set of gloves.

Agent skins can be acquired from what is called the 'Operation Shop' in-game, and the currency will be stars acquired from completing the operations missions. The operation will end on April 30th 2021.

(Please note: While players can participate in CS: GO's Operation Broken Fang missions without owning a Battle Pass, they will not receive the exclusive rewards or Battle Pass Premier Matchmaking mode until they purchase the Broken Fang Pass.)