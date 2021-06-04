CS: GO finally gets an unranked matchmaking mode 8 years after release

CS: GO has received a highly anticipated update to matchmaking after nearly a decade of fan requests.
In a late update on June 3rd, Valve dropped an 18 MB patch that brought significant changes to both prime and non-prime matchmaking, including unranked matchmaking. The move finally puts CS: GO at par with Dota 2's matchmaking options.
Before this update, CS: GO players were forced to play ranked to be able to play 5v5 competitive games.
Skill restrictions on CS: GO lobbies removed as Valve introduce unranked matchmaking
In their latest blog post, Valve opened up about the new unranked matchmaking system in CS: GO and explained how non-prime matchmaking works.
Here is everything players need to know about CS: GO's new unranked mode and the changes to non-prime privileges (as per Valve's blog post).
Unranked Matchmaking:
- Unranked matches for Competitive, Wingman, and Danger Zone game modes have been introduced.
- While still using skill-based matchmaking, Unranked matches do not affect Skill Group and have no Skill Group party restrictions.
- Non-Prime accounts are restricted to Unranked, whereas Prime accounts may choose between Ranked and Unranked.
- Ranked matches will always be with other Prime players, exclusively, whereas Unranked matches will be created from the mixed pool of Non-Prime players — and Prime players that have chosen to play Unranked.
Non-Prime
- Non-Prime status accounts will no longer earn XP, Ranks, Skill Groups, item drops, or Prime status through playtime.
- Non-Prime accounts will not be able to participate in Ranked matches.
- Non-Prime accounts will not be able to activate Bonus Rank XP items and can no longer claim Service Medals.
This update can only be described as the single biggest shake-up to CS: GO's matchmaking system since the introduction of map vetos in premier matchmaking.
Unranked matchmaking acts as both a filter for non-Prime players as well as a no-consequence mode for players who aren't so competitively inclined.
