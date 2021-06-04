CS: GO finally gets an unranked matchmaking mode 8 years after release

CS: GO has received a highly anticipated update to matchmaking after nearly a decade of fan requests.

In a late update on June 3rd, Valve dropped an 18 MB patch that brought significant changes to both prime and non-prime matchmaking, including unranked matchmaking. The move finally puts CS: GO at par with Dota 2's matchmaking options.

Before this update, CS: GO players were forced to play ranked to be able to play 5v5 competitive games.

Skill restrictions on CS: GO lobbies removed as Valve introduce unranked matchmaking

In their latest blog post, Valve opened up about the new unranked matchmaking system in CS: GO and explained how non-prime matchmaking works.

Here is everything players need to know about CS: GO's new unranked mode and the changes to non-prime privileges (as per Valve's blog post).

Unranked Matchmaking:

Unranked matches for Competitive, Wingman, and Danger Zone game modes have been introduced.

While still using skill-based matchmaking, Unranked matches do not affect Skill Group and have no Skill Group party restrictions.

Non-Prime accounts are restricted to Unranked, whereas Prime accounts may choose between Ranked and Unranked.

Ranked matches will always be with other Prime players, exclusively, whereas Unranked matches will be created from the mixed pool of Non-Prime players — and Prime players that have chosen to play Unranked.

Non-Prime

Non-Prime status accounts will no longer earn XP, Ranks, Skill Groups, item drops, or Prime status through playtime.

Non-Prime accounts will not be able to participate in Ranked matches.

Non-Prime accounts will not be able to activate Bonus Rank XP items and can no longer claim Service Medals.

This update can only be described as the single biggest shake-up to CS: GO's matchmaking system since the introduction of map vetos in premier matchmaking.

Unranked matchmaking acts as both a filter for non-Prime players as well as a no-consequence mode for players who aren't so competitively inclined.

