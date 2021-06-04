Map maker adds GTA San Andreas' Grove Street to CS: GO

Rockstar Games' smash hit of the mid-2000s, GTA San Andreas, has now been immortalized in one of the longest-standing esports franchises of all time, Counter-Strike.

Thanks to the efforts of map maker "dido," Grove Street now works as a hostage rescue map in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

CS: GO gets a dose of GTA San Andreas with fan-made Grove Street map

CJ's family home recreated in CS: GO (Image via dido, Steam Workshop)

Recreated with almost perfect accuracy, "dido" has used default textures from CS: GO to render GTA San Andreas' Grove Street. Eagle-eyed players will even notice Big Smoke's blue Glendale parked outside Sweet's house at the end of the street.

In terms of gameplay, the map is not set up for defusal, which means there are no bomb sites and no C4 to plant or defuse. The map maker has instead opted to make it a hostage rescue map. The Ts will spawn closer to the hostages and are tasked with stopping the CTs from rescuing them.

The map is closed off by cars at the end of the street (Image via dido, Steam Workshop)

In terms of competitive viability, the map doesn't have anything to write home about. However, it is still a fun way to bring back some GTA San Andreas nostalgia while enjoying CS: GO's gun mechanics.

Players can get their hands on the map from the Steam Workshop. Players must simply hit the "Subscribe" button to be able to access the map via the "Workshop Maps" section in-game.

