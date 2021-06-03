GTA Online Weekly Update 6/3/21: Overflod Entity XXR, Land Races, and more

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games introduces a weekly GTA Online update that offers players a series of great discounts, bonuses and a new Podium Vehicle.

GTA Online players currently stand a chance to win the absolutely incredible Overflod Entity XXR for free, as it is the Podium Vehicle for this week.

There are also several steep discounts on fan favorites such as the Imponte Ruiner 2000, the Vapid FMJ and Pegassi Osiris. CEO aspirants will be able to cop themselves a brand new office this week at a massive discount of 60%.

New players will also have a much easier time starting their criminal careers with the original heists, as high-end apartments are available at a big discount.

What's in store in GTA Online this week?

Credits: u/BryonyBot

Podium Vehicle

Overflöd Entity XXR

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x $ and RP on Land Races

Discounted Content

35% off Imponte Ruiner 2000 (GTA$ 3,734,640 / 2,808,000)

40% off Pegassi Tempesta (GTA$ 797,400)

40% off Pegassi Reaper (GTA$ 957,000)

40% off Vapid FMJ (GTA$ 1,050,000)

40% off Pegassi Osiris (GTA$ 1,170,000)

60% off All Offices

40% off All High-end Apartments

50% of All Warehouses

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Mammoth Patriot Stretch (GTA$ 122,360 / 92,000)

80% off Karin Sultan Classic (GTA$ 343,600 / 257,700)

60% off Maxwell Vagrant ($ 885,600 / 664,200)

Time Trial

Great Ocean Highway, Par Time 02:04:90

RC Bandito Time Trial

Cypress Flats, Par Time 01:30:00

High-End Apartments will give players access to the first five heists introduced in GTA Online. While they may be worth a lot, it is good practice for much later in the game when players take on far more daring heists.

