Create
Notifications
×

GTA Online Weekly Update 6/3/21: Overflod Entity XXR, Land Races, and more

The incredible Overflod Entity XXR is the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online for this week (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)
The incredible Overflod Entity XXR is the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online for this week (Image via GTA Wiki Fandom)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 14 min ago

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games introduces a weekly GTA Online update that offers players a series of great discounts, bonuses and a new Podium Vehicle.

GTA Online players currently stand a chance to win the absolutely incredible Overflod Entity XXR for free, as it is the Podium Vehicle for this week.

There are also several steep discounts on fan favorites such as the Imponte Ruiner 2000, the Vapid FMJ and Pegassi Osiris. CEO aspirants will be able to cop themselves a brand new office this week at a massive discount of 60%.

New players will also have a much easier time starting their criminal careers with the original heists, as high-end apartments are available at a big discount.

What's in store in GTA Online this week?

Credits: u/BryonyBot

Podium Vehicle

  • Overflöd Entity XXR

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

  • 3x $ and RP on Land Races

Discounted Content

  • 35% off Imponte Ruiner 2000 (GTA$ 3,734,640 / 2,808,000)
  • 40% off Pegassi Tempesta (GTA$ 797,400)
  • 40% off Pegassi Reaper (GTA$ 957,000)
  • 40% off Vapid FMJ (GTA$ 1,050,000)
  • 40% off Pegassi Osiris (GTA$ 1,170,000)
  • 60% off All Offices
  • 40% off All High-end Apartments
  • 50% of All Warehouses

Twitch Prime Bonuses

  • 80% off Mammoth Patriot Stretch (GTA$ 122,360 / 92,000)
  • 80% off Karin Sultan Classic (GTA$ 343,600 / 257,700)
  • 60% off Maxwell Vagrant ($ 885,600 / 664,200)

Time Trial

  • Great Ocean Highway, Par Time 02:04:90

RC Bandito Time Trial

  • Cypress Flats, Par Time 01:30:00

High-End Apartments will give players access to the first five heists introduced in GTA Online. While they may be worth a lot, it is good practice for much later in the game when players take on far more daring heists.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve by taking this 30-second survey

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
GTA Vehicles GTA Online GTA 5
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी