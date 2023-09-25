Best Counter-Terrorist (CT) Loadout in CS2

Weapons in CS2 largely have been directly imported from the arsenal of CS:GO. Naturally, both the Terrorist and Counter-Terrorist (CT) forces retain their signature weaponry. CS2 has implemented a loadout system in the game, where players can custom-pick weapons of their choice and have them available in upcoming games they play.

The loadout offers 15 slots and is an upgraded version of the one that was available in CS:GO. Not only does it offer more customization, but it also allows you to equip multiple variants of rifles and pistols of your choice. For example, the M4A4 and M4A1-S can be equipped with the loadout wheel.

Our article will help you form a meta loadout using the strongest weapons available in the CT side arsenal.

What weapons should you equip for CT in CS2?

Best CT loadout in Counter-Strike 2

With 15 open slots to fill, you may be wondering which weapons would be best suited for the role. Follow along to get a more detailed brief on the same:

Pistol

Pistol loadout in CS2

We recommend at least four slots for pistols. Our top picks for pistols include the following:

1) USP-S

The default CT side pistol, USP-S is a staple for the Counter-Terrorist force. The USP surely seems to be the more popular pick in contrast to its counterpart, the P2000.

2) Dual Berettas

The dualies are the perfect pick for those who want to run it down the bomb sites. With large magazines and extremely high damage potential, they are perfect for aggressive pushes.

3) P250

The P250 is arguably one of the strongest pistols in the game. Priced at $350, it is like a pocket Deagle that can potentially turn the tides of an unfavorable round. This little weapon is deadly in the hands of patient marksmen, and a little trigger discipline will surely go a long way with this weapon in CS2.

4) Five-SeveN

Much like the P250, the Five-SeveN is definitely quite a strong pistol pick. Perfect as a secondary for AWPers and even for eco-rounds, the Five-SeveN can potentially wreck a squad of full armor, provided you have adequate skill and a great trigger finger. Since it is just a $500 investment, we definitely stand by this weapon's efficiency in-game.

5) Desert Eagle

The fan-favorite Desert Eagle (Deagle) is definitely a weapon that deserves a spot on every player's loadout. This hand cannon can potentially one-shot anyone across the map, merely for the price of $700.

The Deagle is a weapon that requires extremely high skill to master, but its power is unmatched against other pistols. We definitely recommend that you practice with this weapon and implement it in your gameplay during eco rounds.

SMG

SMG loadout in CS2

Next up on the list are the sub-machine guns (SMG). SMG's in CS2 are perfect for anti-ecos and half buys. These weapons pack a high rate of fire with damage, perfect for countering close corners or even w-keying with coordinated utility. Our recommendation for SMGs include the following:

1) MP9

The MP9 is the cheapest and one of the best available SMGs in CS2's weapon arsenal for CTs. The weapon boasts a fire rate of 857 rounds per minute (RPM) and a damage count of 26 per shot, which is reduced if your opponents have a Kevlar or Helmet equipped.

With a $600 kill reward, the MP9 will definitely be a CT player's best friend in half-buys and even anti-eco rounds.

2) UMP-45

Although it often goes under the radar, the UMP-45 is an excellent weapon in the mid-range segment. Despite its shorter magazine size, the weapon packs extremely strong damage and should be your go-to pick for holding tight corners in the game.

3) MP7

The MP7, priced at $1700, is the perfect middle-ground pick between both the MP9 and the UMP45. Despite being on the pricier side, the weapon has extremely great movement accuracy and an easy recoil pattern to control. It is perfect for close-mid-range duels and is capable of gunning down skilled riflers.

Shotguns

Shotgun loadout in CS2

1) MAG-7

The MAG-7 is undoubtedly one of the best weapons offered to the CT forces in CS2. The weapon has a kill reward of $900, meaning the returns from it are simply extraordinary. The MAG-7 is perfect for tight corners and closed rooms, making it a one-pump shotgun in most encounters.

2) XM1014

The only auto-shotgun in the game, the XM1014 is one of the strongest shotguns available in CS2. Priced at $2000, the weapon has a fire rate of 171 rounds per minute (RPM) and can shred an entire squad because of its high armor penetration.

Rifles

Rifle loadout in CS2

The greatest change the loadout system in CS2 brings is the capacity of players to swap in their choice of rifles. This was a feature that was lacking in CS:GO, where players were forced to equip either the M4A4 or M4A1-S. However, this is no longer is the case. Hence, our list primarily comprises these three rifles:

1) FAMAS

The cheapest rifle available to the CT force, the FAMAS is a great anti-eco fragger and a budget rifle. It is not the brightest in its field, but with its $2050 price point, it can definitely get the job done.

The weapon performs much better in burst mode, and we urge you to make the best use of this mechanic in matches.

2) M4A4

The M4A4 is the best rifle offered to the CT force in CS2. With a $3100 price tag, the weapon boasts an extremely high fire rate, great damage, and a 30-round magazine. It is the go-to rifle and the most superior weapon in its class.

3) M4A1-S

Perfect for those with apt trigger discipline, the M4A1-S, priced at $2900, is a great alternative to the M4A4 when you have budget constraints. It is also a great pick for those who would rather save the extra $200 for a flashbang rather than the M4A4.

With a suppressor attached, the M4A1-S excels at ranged combat and is at par with its competing rifle, the M4A4.

Sniper Rifles

Sniper loadout in CS2

Our recommendation for sniper rifles in CS2 would include:

1) AWP

The go-to marksman weapon in the game, the AWP is the preferred pick for Counter-Strike players. It possesses a one-shot kill mechanic, which is extremely powerful in capable hands. The weapon costs $4750 and comes with a five-round magazine.

2) SSG 08

The SSG 08 is a bolt-action sniper priced at $1700. The weapon boasts high mobility and the potential to deliver one-shot headshots in the game. Requiring great skill to master, the SSG naturally performs best under the capable hands of AWPers during anti-eco or even eco rounds.

