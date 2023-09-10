MP9 vs UMP-45: Which CS:GO SMG is better?

Unlike many tac-shooters, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) offers a limited yet strong selection of SMGs for both sides, featuring weapons such as the MP9 and the UMP-45. It has been proven time and time again, despite its minimalist weapon roster, that the guns in Counter-Strike are appropriately balanced and definitely require skill and hard work to master.

However, in the objective sense, there are superior weapons. This article will help players make a calculated choice on such SMGs in the game. Here, players will find a detailed comparison between the MP9 and the UMP-45, determining which is fundamentally the better SMG.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

MP9 and UMP-45 comparison for a statistical end to the CS:GO debate

MP9 in CS:GO (Image via Valve)

Priced with a $50 difference, the MP9 and UMP-45 have been a hot subject of debate within the Counter-Strike community that tries to decide which SMG is the better pick.

Below is a brief list of all crucial stats for the MP9 SMG in CS:GO:

Damage - 26

- 26 Armor penetration - 60%

- 60% Rate of fire - 857 rounds per minute

- 857 rounds per minute Accurate range (meters) -16 m

-16 m Reload time - 2.1 seconds

- 2.1 seconds Magazine capacity -30

-30 Reserve ammo limit -120

-120 Running speed (hammer units per second) - 240

UMP-45 in CS:GO (Image via Valve)

As for the UMP-45, here is a detailed list of its in-game stats for an accurate comparison between both guns:

Damage - 35

- 35 Armor penetration - 65%

- 65% Rate of fire - 571 rounds per minute (stated 600 RPM)

- 571 rounds per minute (stated 600 RPM) Accurate range (meters) - 11 m

- 11 m Reload time - 3.5 seconds

- 3.5 seconds Magazine capacity - 25

- 25 Reserve ammo limit -100

-100 Running speed (hammer units per second) - 250

The UMP-45 appears to offer a significantly high damage output in comparison to its counterpart, with similar damage as an AK-47. However, the UMP-45 underperforms in almost all scenarios.

With a slower fire rate and an even shorter accurate range, players will be left shooting peas with the UMP. The weapon shines specifically in close-range combat, offering statistics comparable to an assault rifle. However, we feel that the MP9, for a mere extra $50, can provide more utility on the battlefield.

The MP9 is an extremely high fire-rate weapon that has the potential to shred players in mere seconds. Despite its low damage statistics, the high fire rate compensates for it, making it an absolute killing machine. Furthermore, the gun features a longer drop-off range, making it a tad bit more viable than the UMP in range.

Conclusion

The MP9 is the clear winner in our books, even disregarding the majority of its statistics. The high rate of fire is often an overlooked statistic, something that can overpower enemies and eliminate them with ease. Along with that, a larger magazine and better range also allow for more versatile options with this gun.

Both weapons fare well in CS:GO. As discussed above, with enough proficiency and practice, the UMP can be as deadly as the MP9. However, objectively speaking, we prefer the MP9 over the UMP-45 in-game.

For more Counter-Strike guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.