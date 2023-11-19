Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has been a massive graphical improvement over its predecessor, with Valve introducing the Source 2 Engine in September 2023. Skins in the game have also seen a significant improvement in visual quality. One of the beloved weapons, the M4A4 assault rifle is used by the Counter-Terrorist (CT) side, and has garnered a lot of attention with its upgraded visuals.

This article will feature the 10 best skins for the M4A4 in CS2 that you can use to decorate your rifle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

10 best M4A4 skins you must use in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Neo-Noir

Neo-Noir M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

Added to the Steam Community Workshop in October 2017, the fan-favorite skin made it to CS:GO (now CS2) in February 2018. The one that appeared with the Clutch Collection was part of the Welcome to the Clutch update in CS:GO. Neo-Noir offers a Cyberpunk-inspired design with popping pink and white colors, alongside a unique design.

Aside from the M4A4, the Neo-Noir is also available for many skins in the game, including the AWP and the USP. The M4A4 Neo-Noir is a must-have if you aim to give your rifle a sleek design.

2) Desolate Space

Desolate Space M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

Released on June 15, 2016, the M4A4's Desolate Space is one of the oldest skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Offering unique abstract art, it launched as part of The Gamma Collection in the game. The Gamma Exposure update in Global Offensive also offered various skins, but the Desolate Space M4A4 stood above all.

The skeleton design surrounded by cosmic energy is an art loved by many within the community. The Desolate Space should be your first choice if you want a space-themed skin to decorate your rifle.

3) Evil Daimyo

Evil Daimyo M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Evil Daimyo was added to CS:GO back in May 2015. It arrived with the Falchion Collection alongside Operation Bloodhound, a beloved season for veteran Counter-Strike players.

Being one of the most simplistic skins in the list, the Evil Daimyo easily takes the spot for a cosmetic that is fairly cheap yet neat looking. Thanks to its minimalistic red-black design, you will find it an interesting item to keep in your Steam inventory.

Most community members also prefer the StatTrak option over the regular version, as the visual has an extra edge that you may look for.

4) Cyber Security

Cyber Security M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Cyber Security is one of the most recent skins added to Counter-Strike with Operation Broken Fang Collection. The update launched in December 2020, offering a wide range of cosmetics to fans, just like the beloved Broken Fang Pass. This M4A4 skin shares exceptional features that set it apart from the others, such as the bright geometric pattern and clever design components paired with Chinese text.

The pattern index for Cyber Security does not affect the skin, meaning you can likely get a version of the skin that you desire in the market for a fairly cheaper price as well.

5) Emperor

Emperor M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

Added to the game with the famous Prisma Collection, the Emperor stands tall as one of the most used skins in Counter-Strike history. This M4A4 skin is loved by professionals as well as high-ranking players in the game. In CS2, the Emperor received a visual upgrade alongside the engine that made the cosmetic adorn by many more.

The Emperor is a must-have in your inventory if you are a skin collector or just simply looking to make your arsenal look beautiful.

6) Asiimov

Asiimov M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

One of the first skins to appear in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive's history, the Asiimov set was a factor to behold. It was launched alongside the Winter Offensive update back in December 2013, right after a year of Global Offensive. Fans quickly jumped on the bandwagon to fill their inventory with this sci-fi skin, and it is still used by many to this day.

The Asiimov series features many other weapons aside from the M4A4 if you are looking to complete your set. Some of the common guns also include the AWP and the AK 47.

7) |龍王 Dragon King

|龍王 Dragon King M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The M4A4 |龍王 Dragon King is one of the most expensive yet gorgeous-looking skins in the list that was added to CS:GO with the Full Spectrum update. Valve released the skin back in January 2015, as part of the Chroma Collection. The Dragon King shares a classy design with a mixture of white, blue, and dark purple as they cover a red Chinese Dragon’s art.

The M4A4 skin is still a rare catch in the community market, considering you can get your hands on a Minimal Wear or a Factory New version. The skin itself looks the same regardless of the pattern index.

8) Buzz Kill

Buzz Kill M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The M4A4 Buzz Kill was added to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive back in November 2016. The skin appeared with the Glove Collection which also introduced newer cosmetics to the game. The Brothers in Arms update was also beloved by many due to its wide range of cosmetic sets. The M4A4 Buzz Kill is the perfect skin if you are looking for a dominant color and artistic geometric patterns.

You can still find a decent amount of Buzz Kill M4A4s in the community market, offering a fair price to put it into your inventory in CS2.

9) Hellfire

Hellfire M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Hellfire M4A4 was added to Counter-Strike with the Hydra Collection with Operation Hydra in May 2017. The skin design shares a street art style mixed with black, red, and brown paints coated over the body. It also features a little devil graffiti on its receiver that gives the skin an evil look.

Hellfire can be a nice addition to your inventory in CS2 considering its popularity and design. You can also go for the StatTrak option if you wish.

10) Poseidon

Poseidon M4A4 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The Posiedon was added to CS:GO back in May 2015. The skin was a part of the Gods and Monsters collection that also delivered fans other popular skins such as AWP Medusa and M4A1-S Icarus Fell. In Counter-Strike 2, the Poseidon has also maintained the same popularity among fans, featuring an upgraded visual and art style, thanks to the Source 2 Engine and its all-new lighting effects.

The Poseidon M4A4 is easily one of the most expensive skins on the market. It can be a good trade-off for your new Counter-Strike 2 inventory as it is also beloved by both professionals and regular players.

With Counter-Strike 2’s launch, Valve will likely add more cosmetics to the title shortly. Till then, you can enjoy the abovementioned M4A4 skins and try out different styles to suit your style.