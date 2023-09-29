"CS2 feels great": Counter-Strike community shows support for developers and praises Valve

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is being greeted with an effusive welcome by the entire community as Valve has finally released the much-anticipated sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Players seem impressed with the final release of the new-generation shooter. A CS2 enthusiast, "i-argue-with-idiots," created a post on Reddit and waxed lyrical about the game:

"CS2 feels great. Tickrate isn't an issue, pros are just used to something else and others are just jumping on the Reddit bandwagon as always."

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has managed to win back the hearts of a majority of the community with the latest improvements to both graphical fidelity and overall gameplay mechanics. The comments section soon saw a massive influx of players agreeing with the post and its various points.

This article will highlight the great success of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) gains spectacular support from community

The launch of Counter-Strike 2 took the entire community by surprise, with its massive improvements making it a worthy sequel to the legendary CS:GO. Despite a few shortcomings, it has the potential to become a top-tier esports title across the globe.

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

The original Reddit post brings up several crucial points. It acknowledged developers for fixing most of the known bugs and glitches throughout the Limited Beta phase. Notably, it is quite common in fresh multiplayer titles to encounter a few hiccups since there are a lot of moving parts to ensure seamless gameplay.

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

The next topic is arguably the most controversial: the presence of cheaters. The post compares the current state of Valve's new title to other releases like Valorant and the prequel’s third-party matchmaking service FACEIT. The comparison states there is no concrete proof of cheating being more extensive in Counter-Strike 2. It further deems any outlying concerns as mostly white noise from a small percentage of players.

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

The third header cites the efficiency of the new sub-tick server system, hailing it as one of the most innovative routes taken in modern gaming to reduce server latency. The post further highlights that the mission game modes like Danger Zone are not a huge problem since it's only played by a small part of the community and potentially clutter the matchmaking servers.

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

Notably, various players chimed in with supportive answers. However, a few gripes can be spotted as the playerbase disputes over different points. Most players agree that the new game feels quite different but is a definite improvement from the prequel.

Comment byu/i-argue-with-idiots from discussion incs2 Expand Post

That said, a few comments expressed concern about the effectiveness of Valve’s anti-cheat system (VAC). The response is overall positive, but the game needs more time to elicit a consolidated opinion.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.