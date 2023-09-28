How to report hackers in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The long-anticipated Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is finally live, and the community is overflowing with excitement. Even though many players got access to its limited beta, players were given hints about the official release of CS2 via the game’s official Twitter account. Then, after a long pause due to maintenance for an hour or two prior to its release, Valve finally launched the servers and officially declared the end of CS:GO.

However, some hackers were ruining the beta experience from day one for the regular players who were trying to learn the new mechanics and meta for this title. Since the game was in its beta phase, the developers couldn't take proper action against them. But, as the game has now officially launched, developers are taking action against the problem makers with the help of their new anti-cheat system.

However, players must report them in-game or from their Steam profile in order to get the cheaters banned from the servers. This comprehensive guide will teach you how to report those hampering the fun in CS2.

Steps to report hackers in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) The standard method

This menu will pop up after clicking the respective user's name. (Image via Valve)

This is rather a simple procedure:

Make sure to enter any game mode ex. Deathmatch, Wingman, Competitive, etc. in order to compete against a real player, not an AI bot. If you suspect any player of cheating or doing any suspicious activity, you can report them. Press the Tab button, and a scoreboard will emerge. After that, press right-click to bring a cursor to the screen. Navigate through the player list and find the player you want to report. Press the left-click on top of the player’s name. A menu will appear with numerous options to follow. Place your cursor on the extreme right of the menu, you’ll see an option for “Report”. After pressing Report, multiple choices will appear regarding the type of activity you want that player to be reported for. After selecting your option, click on the submit button. Following that, a confirmation message alongside a report ID will appear on the chat at the bottom left of the screen. You can copy the report ID for further reference.

You must remember to follow these steps during an ongoing game in order to complete the report. In case you forget to report that suspicious player, there’s another simple process to report.

2) Reporting hackers in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2): Competitive and Premier matches

After opening the game, navigate to the “Watch matches and Tournaments” section on the top left of the CS2 menu. Select the match where you faced that player doing any suspicious activity. Hover through the scoreboard and left-click on the player’s name. A menu with several options will appear, and you have to select the following. Click on the “Profile” option, and it’ll redirect to that player’s profile. Select the drop-down option and select “Report player”. After that, you must select the last option from the list stating, “They are cheating in a game”. After selection, press "submit this account for review", and there will be an option to select the game CS2. You can also provide some additional information about why you are reporting this account, and Valve will look into the matter and will sort it out.

3) Alternate methods

There is another method you can use to report cheaters:

Go to your Steam profile page. Click on the “Games” section on the right. Select CS2 from that list and click on “My game stats”. A dropdown will appear with three options. Select the option which will give all the details about your game data. Select the type of game mode where you faced the cheater. Navigate through the page and click on his Steam name. It’ll redirect you to that player’s profile. And repeat the usual process of reporting via Steam profile.

Valve has promised that the anti-cheat system for CS2 will be way superior to its previous title. As per the information, Valve has already started banning cheaters from the servers and is trying to improve the gameplay experience for regular players.

Since the hackers are advancing their technology and coming up with new methods to remain undetected in the VAC (Valve's Anti Cheat) system, we hope the anti-cheat will be better day by day, providing us with a hacker-free experience in the matchmaking servers.

For more Counter-Strike 2 news, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.