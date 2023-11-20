10 best SSG 08 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

The SSG 08 is a cheaper substitute for the AWP in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). It’s a great choice for any kind of long-range combat in the game if you don't want to break the bank. However, unlike the AWP, you can use this weapon to kill a target with two body shots or just one headshot. If you’re a Scout main in Counter-Strike 2, you must definitely look to get some skins for this low-priced lethal sniper.

If you’re looking for amazing skins at affordable prices, this article lists the best skins for the SSG 08 under $10.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The price of the skins may fluctuate depending on the community market.

Ghost Crusader, Abyss, Parallax, and seven other SSG 08 skins under $10 in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Ghost Crusader SSG 08

Ghost Crusader (Image via Valve)

A part of the Chroma 3 collection in CS:GO, the Ghost Crusader SSG 08 skin never fails to amaze with its futuristic looks that remind fans of R2D2 from the Star Wars franchise. This cosmetic was first added to the game on April 27, 2016.

The skin's main body is coated in white, while other sections have abstract designs in different tones of blue. A textured blue insert decorates the handle, and the buttock’s rear portion has a black paint job. A plethora of inscriptions and pictograms further enhance the design. However, the scope and tiny components remain unpainted.

All variants of the skins are available for under $10, ranging from $0.35 to $4, in CS2.

2) Turbo Peek SSG 08

Turbo Peek (Image via Valve)

This Skin was a part of the Operation Riptide collection and was added to CS:GO on September 22, 2021. Most of the variants are quite affordable and under the $10 belt, ranging from $5 to $8.50 in Counter-Strike 2. However, the sad part is that you must pay extra to purchase the Factory New variant.

The main skin of the rifle is painted in bright neon colors. On the other hand, images of racing cars can be found on the buttstock and in the center of the rifle. The name “SSG 08” is inscribed in the design.

However, the scope remains unpainted, and the other parts, like the grip and barrel, are painted black. In short, its distinct design in CS2 is enough to mesmerize you, especially if you are a car enthusiast.

3) Fever Dream SSG 08

Fever Dream (Image via Valve)

Coming as a part of the Prisma 2 collection, this skin is one of the cheapest ones with an abstract design. The basic version’s price range is between $0.4 to $2.5, and the StatTrak’s range is between $1.2 to $7.50.

The main design was created by designers named Hoxton and Apel. All the variants, including StatTrak, are affordable and have a unique design. On the other hand, the main body of the rifle is painted black and embellished with kids’ drawings created with white, pink, and blue crayons.

The pattern features a plethora of pictures and abstract decorations alongside some inscriptions that say “Pain”, “HAHAHA”, “Careful”, “#Headshot”, “Good Night”, etc. If you are a connoisseur of abstract design, then this is a must-buy skin that’ll outshine all the other skins in your CS2 inventory.

4) Mainframe 001 SSG 08

Mainframe (Image via Valve)

This skin was first added in CS:GO on August 7, 2020, as a part of the Fracture collection. It is also cheap, and all the variants, like Factory New, Minimal Wear, etc., belong to the $10 category. The basic version’s price range is between $0.05 to $0.5, and the StatTrak’s range is between $0.15 to $2.

The individual parts of the rifle are coated in solid purple. The handguard, receiver, and a portion of the buttstock are all painted in high-tech purple and complemented by team accents.

However, the scope remains unpainted. If you are a fan of a minimalistic design, then you must add this amazing skin to your inventory in Counter-Strike 2.

5) Hand Brake SSG 08

Hand Brake (Image via Valve)

Hand Brake SSG 08 skin first appeared as a part of the Inferno collection and was introduced on August 5, 2018. All the basic variants, namely Minimal Wear, Battle-Scarred, and Factory New come under $10, ranging between $0.7 to $2, and are affordable for anyone in CS2.

The body is covered in a checkerboard pattern and coated in dark blue and white paint. It features the Inferno collection emblem and some words saying “Quattro Ruote”.

These designs are positioned in the middle portion of the weapon, and the barrel has a silver coating. Even though the overall design looks similar to Ghost Crusader, it has its charm that’s enough to mesmerize anyone in CS2.

6) Big Iron SSG 08

Big Iron (Image via Valve)

This futuristic-themed SSG 08 is one of the oldest and quite expensive skins that is less than $10 in CS2. This skin was a part of the Shadow collection and was introduced on September 17, 2015, alongside the “Shadow Boxing” update.

Among the basic variants, Field Tested, Well-Worn, and Battle-Scarred come under $10 ranging between $6.5 to $12 in CS2. However, the Factory New and Minimal Wear variants can put a dent in your wallet.

The design of the skin followed a futuristic approach. Its main body is covered in panels made of rough yellow metal. Some of the individual parts of the weapon are painted orange and black. Accents in the design of inscriptions and pictograms complete the design. However, some parts alongside the scope are unpainted.

7) Spring Twilly SSG 08

Spring Twilly (Image via Valve)

Spring Twilly SSG 08 was first introduced in CS:GO on September 22, 2021. This skin has an abstract pattern of its own and was a part of the 2021 Train collection. Players can purchase all the variants for this skin under $10, ranging between $1.12 to $1.4.

The body of the rifle has been painted with a design made up of several graphic elements. The color scheme boasts green, white, and black. However, the scope is coated entirely in white. On the other hand, the body remains unpainted, along with the barrel and some individual pieces. The skin looks pretty good and is worth every penny.

8) Parallax SSG 08

Parallax (Image via Valve)

This black & white color dominated SSG 08 skin of Counter-Strike 2 was first introduced on December 3, 2020. It was a part of the Broken Fang collection during the advent of Operation Broken Fang.

As visible, black and white are the primary colors used in this skin’s design. The design is completed with two phrases, “ONE SHOT TWO SHOT ONE KILL” and “360” placed on the buttstock and behind the sight. All the skin’s visual components have been painted with red and blue outlines that give images an effect of chromatic aberration.

This scout skin is a monument to how much attention to detail can produce such a distinctive design, and it’s an absolute necessity for your CS2 inventory. Players who like classic looks of black and white might purchase this skin. All the variants of the skin come under $10, ranging between $1.90 to $6.50.

9) Slashed SSG 08

Slashed (Image via Valve)

Slashed SSG 08 in Counter-Strike 2 was a part of the Huntsman collection, and the developers revealed the skin on May 1, 2014. This Mil-Spec grade weapon in Counter-Strike 2 features a unique design containing orange stripes that resemble claw marks. The rifle’s body is coated in black paint with numerous stripes, looking like some scratch marks.

However, the buttstock, barrel, and other tiny parts remain unpainted. This scout skin is ideal for players who love to use affordable skins with minimal design. Furthermore, the best part is that all the basic and StatTrak variants come within $10, and the price range is between $2.24 to $2.70 in CS2. However, the StatTrak versions’ prices are ranging between $1.60 to $1.90.

10) Abyss SSG 08

Abyss (Image via Valve)

This bluish SSG 08 skin is one of the cheapest skins in CS2 and was first introduced on July 2, 2014. All the basic variants fall under the $10, and the price range is between $0.2 to $4.

In terms of design, the scope and main body of the rifle are decorated with a black and blue design that resembles the rough texture of the stone. However, the remaining components remain unpainted. If you’re looking for a cheap skin that falls under $10 with minimal design in CS2, this skin is the perfect option to keep in your inventory.

These are the skins you can get under the $10 price range in CS2. They have a charm of their own, and any skin will be perfect for your inventory.

For more news related to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), follow Sportskeeda.