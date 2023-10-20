7 best AWP skins under 10$ in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The AWP has earned an iconic status in CS:GO and CS2 because of its insane one-hit kill ability. It is seen as the be-all and end-all of sniper rifles, and teams often dedicate an entire player to the gun and the playstyle surrounding it. Hence, we cannot blame players for wanting to customize such a devastating weapon with in-game skins.

However, buying expensive skins in CS2 can put a dent in your wallet. Still, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, and let’s hop into the article listing 7 budget-friendly AWP skins under $10 that players can buy in CS2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The price of the skins may fluctuate depending on the skin market

Top 7 AWP skins under $10 in CS2

1) Fever Dream (FN) (~$9.68)

AWP Fever Dream (Image via Valve)

The Field-Tested AWP Fever Dream is one of the most expensive skins in this tier of CS2. It was added to the game on March 15, 2017, as a part of the Spectrum collection. You can get the Well-Worn and Battle-Scarred variant under $10, too.

The sniper rifle's body is black in color and covered in white, pink, and blue crayon drawings of children. Along with the pictures of numerous monsters, the pattern also features phases like “Living Dead,” “#Headshot,” and “Wolves are at my door.”

2) Exoskeleton (MW) (~$4.67)

AWP Exoskeleton (Image via Valve)

As a part of the Broken Fang Collection, Exo-Skeleton was introduced in the game on December 3, 2020, making it one of the latest skins in this game. The Minimal Wear Exo-Skeleton AWP is the most expensive among them all. However, the Factory New Version costs more than $10.

The body of the sniper rifle is built of a gray-blue metal with intricate ornamental engravings. An image of an unidentified creature’s skill is carved on the receiver’s center area.

3) Atheris (MW) (~$6.88)

AWP Atheris (Image via Valve)

Costing somewhere between $6 to $7, Atheris is a highly popular skin in CS2. The developers introduced this skin on March 14, 2019, as a part of the Prisma Collection. All its variants except the Factory New version can be yours for under $10 in the skin market, making it quite affordable.

The body of the sniper rifle has a black-painted image of an African tree viper named Atheris, which shimmers in blue and green hues. Furthermore, a design mimicking snake scales complements the scope.

4) Phobos (WW) (~$3.76)

AWP Phobos (Image via Valve)

The Well-Worn AWP Phobos came as a part of the Gamma Collection and was introduced in the game on June 15, 2016. This eye-dazzling skin has a futuristic look that resembles a blaster. the designer claims that the film “Blade Runner” was the inspiration behind its design. Metal plates with a dark green color cover the center of the gun. There is a design of diagonal black and yellow stripes covering the handguard. On the other hand, a plethora of buttons, switches, and indicators complement the design. All the floats come under $10, and players can choose among them.

5) Mortis (FN) (~$9.35)

AWP Mortis (Image via Valve)

Coming as a part of the Clutch Collection, this is the second most expensive skin from this tier and was added to the game on February 14, 2018. All the variants of the skin fall under $10 and players can afford them all. The primary idea of the skin is from the Death Tarot card. The skin features red, brown, and black shades on its body. An image of a Grim Reaper is engraved on the buttstock. Furthermore, an illustration of a skeleton horse is drawn against the checkered background. However, The barrel, scope, and the back part of the buttstock aren’t painted.

6) Paw (FN) (~$5.60)

AWP Paw (Image via Valve)

The Factory New AWP Paw has a distinctive design and costs slightly above $5. However, all the other variants come under $5 and are quite affordable. It was added to the game as a part of the Horizon Collection on August 3, 2018.

It doesn’t have fancy abstract designs like the many skins. Instead, many cartoon-style images of cats and dogs in various colors are painted all over the weapon's body. That said, the back portion of the buttstock, the scope, and the barrel remain unpainted.

7) Worm God (FN) (~$3.16)

AWP Worm God (Image via Valve)

As a part of the Chroma 2 collection, AWP Worm God was added to the game on April 15, 2015. All the versions of this epic skin can be purchased for under $10 in CS2. Note that the Factory New is the costliest among them.

The main body is painted with a combination of white and olive gradients. The buttstock is embellished with a white skull. There is an image of olive interwoven roots surrounded with a white pattern, as well as grey curls, making the cosmetic worth every penny.

These are some of the cheap AWP skins that players can purchase under $10 in CS2. Each skin has a unique appeal and enhances the gameplay experience for players.

For more news related to CS2, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.