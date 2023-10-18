12 new CS2 Workshop maps that players must try

The Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) devs are all set to launch custom Workshop maps in the near future. They have officially released a video teasing some of the community-favorite Workshop maps on their YouTube channel. Since Counter-Strike 2 doesn’t allow any custom maps due to its Source 2 engine, players are eagerly waiting for the return of this feature.

The Workshop maps are a feature that distinguishes Counter-Strike games from other FPS franchises. Let’s have a look at some of the community Workshop maps that the developers are working on.

Workshop maps are about to return in CS2

The Workshop feature is expected to be live again in Counter-Strike 2 within a couple of months. Here are some of the community's favorite maps.

1) De_Biome

De_Biome in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This community map is made by JD40. This map is inside a Greenhouse and was added to the matchmaking scene back in 2018. It will now be getting a Source 2 engine update.

2) De_Brewery

De_Brewery in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This Workshop map was made by Jimwood, Oliver, and Vaya. This is a wingman map based on a brewery. The Source 2 engine makes it look slick, and players are quite excited about its release.

3) Fy_Pool_Day

Fy_Pool_Day in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This map is a classic CS 1.6 map. It was originally made by a user called Squall. However, Leplubodespalin is remaking this in Counter-Strike 2 and also made it in CS:GO. This structure is very small in size, based on a poolside, and ideal for chaotic fights.

4) De_Memento

De_Memento in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This is a small wingman map based on a place called Lake Como in Italy. It has an interesting aesthetic and is set around a wedding ceremony. The developers of the map have said they are trying to make the gunfights as fair as possible and also trying to keep the surfaces clean. They are primarily focusing on having a good balance of long, medium, and close-quarter combat.

5) De_Mutiny

De_Mutiny in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This Workshop map was first added to CS:GO in July 2020. This Caribbean-themed pirate-styled map has one of the most unique T-spawns ever. The T-spawn is situated on a ship, and the Terrorists are looking for treasure on it. The new water physics in Counter-Strike 2 will be a major modification to the map.

6) De_Akiba

De_Akiba in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This map is quite new in the Counter-Strike scene. The structures are apparently modeled on Electronic City Akihabara in Tokyo and include numerous tech expos and mini-stores dotted around the whole map. The new Source 2 engine allowed the developers to add reflection shaders to the metallic surfaces that are very noticeable.

7) De_Assembly

De_Assembly in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This wingman map is quite congested and features a plane undergoing construction that also has a large hanger. It offers a visually pleasing experience, and the developers have added the reflective surface feature to it.

8) Cs_Climb

Cs_Climb in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This Workshop map was featured in CS:GO back in February 2022. This is a hostage map focused around a climbing gym. It has a lot of interlinking paths and will feature improved lighting.

9) De_Boulder

De_Boulder in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This wingman map is based on the Meteora monasteries in Greece. It has quite a straightforward layout with multiple quick rotation points. It's still under construction, but from the snippets that we gleamed in the YouTube video, we can expect a scenic experience.

10) De_Drawbridge

De_Drawbridge in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This wingman map is made by Orelstealth based on a castle surrounded by a huge forest. By the looks of this, it can be said that it is ideal for close-quarter combat. The developer of the map said that he’s making this in such a way that Ts will have a hard time planting the bomb alongside CTs, who will try to hold a bomb site.

11) De_Lionfort

De_Lionfort in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This is the ideal map to show off the new water mechanics in the game. It’s based in the ruins of an abandoned fort. The creator of the map has said that he took inspiration from the game Prince of Persia: Warrior Within and has made this in the 2055 run-down style.

12) De_Mills

De_Mills in CS2 (Image via Valve and YouTube/ESL Counter-Strike)

This map is based on a village in the Netherlands. Its development is still in progress and is expected to be finished before the launch of the Workshop feature. The unique thing about this is that the callouts are written on the walls, and it’ll be very helpful to new players who are hoping to learn the map.

Many other developers are working on different maps to keep the community engaged. Maps such as De_Aztec and De_Calava are still under development and are expected to be released alongside the Workshop feature.

For more news related to Counter-Strike 2, make sure to keep an eye on Sportskeeda.