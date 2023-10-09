3 best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) aim training maps

Custom training maps are always a unique aspect that keeps Counter-Strike games distinct from other FPS titles. And CS2, the latest addition to the franchise, is no exception. Players must polish their shots before jumping into the server and hitting some amazing headshots. There are a few options for players to warm up their muscle memory aside from playing free-for-all deathmatch on the official servers.

However, the process is a little bit tricky because their new Source 2 engine doesn’t incorporate any official workshop maps. This article will discuss some of the best maps to train your aim and how to load them.

Essential maps for aim training in CS2

Before loading the downloaded aim training maps, you need to follow a couple of steps to avoid any redundancy:

You have to download the map that’ll be suitable for your aim training.

After downloading the map, copy the map and paste it into the following directory:

“SteamLibrary\steamapps\common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\game\csgo\maps”

Or,

Navigate through your Steam library and find Counter Strike 2 (CS2).

Right-click on the game icon from the Steam library and then select “manage” and “browse local files,” then follow the previous process stated: game\csgo\maps

Then, go through the Steam library and find Counter Strike 2 again.

Right-click on the game and go to the properties.

In the “general” option on properties, scroll down a bit, and you’ll find an option to put a launch option.

put the “-insecure” command on the launch option every time you are about to load these custom maps.

After opening the game, press “~” to open the console.

Once the console is open, type “map %map_name%” and press the enter button.

Alternate Cs2_aim map

This map has a classic layout surrounded by four walls, just like the workshop aim maps from CS:GO. You can opt to practice with stationary bots or change their movement with the help of a selection board. You can do the same for picking different guns and knives.

When you start the game after downloading the map, write e “map cs2_aim” in the console to load the map.

GGPredict Training Hub

If you’re familiar with the Valorant training ground, then the layout of the map won't be surprising. Both maps have a similar layout enclosed in a square-shaped warehouse. There is a selection board on the left side of the map, while on the right-hand side, you can select other options like clear decals, infinite ammo, and a plethora of other facets.

You can download the map by visiting their official website. For loading the map in the game, type “map ggpreditct_traininghub.vpk” on the console.

Refrag.gg Map

Refrag.gg is famous for providing countless options to train your aim since CS:GO days. Former CS professional Jacob “Pimp” Winneche and current professional player from Complexity Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski co-founded this website to help millions of CS players achieve their dream.

To download the map, you must join the Refrag.gg official Discord server and download “cs2armup_refrag.vpk”. This map has a unique layout where you can practice your 360 mouse movement and aim in a circular arena with multiple bot movement options.

To load the map in the game, you need to write “map cs2armup_refrag.vpk” on the console.

For more CS2 tips on recoil control, hosting a private matchmaking session, etc., stay tuned on Sportskeeda.