AUG vs. M4A4: Which CS:GO assault rifle is better?

The AUG and the M4A4 are two of the best CT-exclusive assault rifles to use in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)'s buy rounds. However, there have been some doubts about which weapon is better as they are very close in terms of headshot damage, fire rate, reload time, bullets per magazine, and other parameters.

After receiving a huge buff in its price in 2018, the AUG became one of the must-pick assault rifles for CT folks in CS:GO. However, since its pick rate was affecting the M4A4, Valve nerfed it again, and the rifle is now in its most balanced state. On the other hand, even after the M4A4’s price was increased, it is still the go-to weapon in buy rounds.

Both the AUG and the M4A4 have pros and cons. With CS2 on the horizon, let us compare these two weapons in detail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

AUG vs M4A4: A statistical comparison of two of the best rifles in CS:GO

AUG

The AUG is the most expensive CT-exclusive assault rifle with a low-powered scope in CS:GO. It is great for mid-range engagements due to its 3X scope. Players can open their scope by pressing the secondary fire button on their peripherals.

The weapon has an average fire rate, like the AK-47 and the M4A1S in its unscoped state, but has a strong recoil pattern. With its help, players can one-shot their adversaries from point-blank range.

While in a scoped state, the AUG can easily penetrate an enemy’s helmet within a certain range. However, the damage drop-off will gradually increase proportionally to the distance of the enemy. Players can easily finish off an armored enemy with four to five bullets. The trick is to use burst fire, as it has moderate recoil, and the first one to three shots are viable.

The AUG is popular among beginners as it offers an adaptable “scope and shoot” technique and no longer has a fire rate penalty. However, if someone moves while it's scoped, the movement speed becomes slow.

Here are the full statistics of the AUG in CS:GO:

Cost : $3300

: $3300 Bullets per magazine : 30 bullets

: 30 bullets Reserved ammo : 90 bullets

: 90 bullets Damage unarmored : 112 HP (on Head), 28 HP (on Chest & Arm), 35 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), 21 HP (on Leg)

: 112 HP (on Head), 28 HP (on Chest & Arm), 35 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), 21 HP (on Leg) Damage armored : 100 HP (on Head), 25 HP (on Chest & Arm), 31 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), Leg: 21 HP (on Leg)

: 100 HP (on Head), 25 HP (on Chest & Arm), 31 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), Leg: 21 HP (on Leg) Rate of Fire : 600 RPM

: 600 RPM Reload Time : 3.3 seconds

: 3.3 seconds Armor penetration : 90%

: 90% Kill reward: $300

M4A4

The M4A4 offers much more accuracy than the AUG in CS:GO. Its recoil is also moderate and easy to control.

Additionally, the M4A4 weighs less than AUG, making players more agile. This weapon is lethal in the hands of players who have exceptional aim. It is remarkably adaptable from any distance.

It takes four to five body shots and two headshots for the M4A4 to take down any enemy with full armor ( Kevlar + Helmet). However, its penetration is way higher than AUG if an enemy has no armor. Players can spray down enemies in mid-range combat, although burst firing is recommended in case of long-range engagements.

The M4A4 is the most common and preferred assault rifle on the CT side in CS:GO. Veterans and professionals like the weapon due to its flexibility and accuracy.

Here are the detailed statistics of the M4A4 in CS:GO:

Cost : $3100

: $3100 Bullets per magazine : 30 bullets

: 30 bullets Reserved ammo : 90 bullets

: 90 bullets Damage unarmored : 131 HP (on Head), 32 HP (on Chest & Arm), 41 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), 24 HP (on Leg)

: 131 HP (on Head), 32 HP (on Chest & Arm), 41 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), 24 HP (on Leg) Damage armored : 92 HP (on Head), 23 HP (on Chest & Arm), 28 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), Leg: 24 HP (on Leg)

: 92 HP (on Head), 23 HP (on Chest & Arm), 28 HP (on Abdomen & Pelvis), Leg: 24 HP (on Leg) Rate of Fire : 666 RPM

: 666 RPM Reload Time : 3.1 seconds

: 3.1 seconds Armor penetration : 70%

: 70% Kill reward: $300

Verdict: M4A4 takes the edge over AUG in CS:GO

Here is a comparison of two of the most used CT-exclusive assault rifle data in straightforward terms:

Stats M4A4 AUG Headshot Damage 92 HP (Armored) 131 HP (UnArmored) 100 HP (Armored) 112 HP (UnArmored) Fire rate 666 RPM 660 RPM Price 3100$ 3300$ Reload time 3.1 seconds 3.3 seconds Movement penalty More None

The M4A4 definitely has the upper hand over the AUG due to its overall usage. This is despite the fact that the AUG has some better stats in terms of bullet penetration, movement penalty, and more.

The AUG has better bullet penetration in long-range fights, but it isn’t as reliable as the M4A4 since it has less recoil and more accuracy. The M4A4 is also way cheaper than the AUG, which makes it more affordable. Moreover, players can easily finish off enemies with the M4A4, as it has a higher damage to the non-armored opponents.

In the end, each assault rifle is efficient in its own way. The AUG is ideal for players who like to hold long passive angles and take down enemies in strategic fights. On the contrary, the M4A4 is preferred by players who like to engage in direct gunfights and spray down their enemies in the blink of an eye.