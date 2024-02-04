Counter-Strike 2 has some of the best SCAR-20 skins, which capture players' attention on the battleground. SCAR-20 is a semi-automatic sniper rifle part of the Counter-terrorist team effective in both close and long range, which is ideal when players solo anchor sites. Skins are trendy for this firearm in Counter-Strike 2 as they elevate its appearance, making it visually striking.

This article lists 10 of the best SCAR-20 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Brass to Army Sheen, here are the 10 best SCAR-20 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Brass

SCAR-20 Brass (image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Brass SCAR-20 skin has a minimalist, striking, solid brass color look that stands out on the list of the best SCAR-20 skins. It is a great choice for anyone who likes the clean and sophisticated vibe on the battleground.

This skin has been a part of the Norse collection since Valve introduced it in November 2019. The Factory New version of the Brass SCAR-20 skin costs $81.27, while the Field-Tested version costs $76.79.

2) Splash Jam

SCAR-20 Splash Jam (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Splash Jam is arguably one of the best SCAR-20 skins and also the most expensive one in the game. The skin features an astounding pink color with an abstract pattern all over the body, making the weapon eye-catching.

The skin has been a part of the Militia Collection since its introduction in August 2013. The Factory New version is available for $1548.99, while the Field-Tested is $5.29.

3) Cyrex

SCAR-20 Cyrex (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Cyrex SCAR-20 skin has a simplified and nominal use of orange and white color in the artwork. This skin is extremely polished and minimalistic, unlike the other best SCAR-20 skins on the list. It belongs to the Falchion Case, which features skins for AK-47, AWP, and other weapons. The Factory New version costs $40.95, while the Field-Tested is $24.93.

4) Emerald

SCAR-20 Emerald (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Emerald SCAR-20 skin has an exquisite and recognizable look. It is covered in emerald color all over the body, making the weapon attractive and soothing to the eye.

For players who love creating a nature-based inventory, the Emerald SCAR-20 would be a perfect purchase. Part of the Alpha Collection since 2013, its Factory New is priced at $68.05, and minimal wear for $23.96.

5) Magna Carta

SCAR-20 Magna Carta (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Magna Carta SCAR-20 is a very popular skin featuring a faded violet color paint job at the bottom and an abstract graphic design in the body. The skin grabs the attention of many skin collectors for its uniqueness, which stands out on the battlefield and also on this list of the best SCAR-20 skins.

It has been a part of the Control Collection since December 2020. The Factory New variant is priced at $15.62, while the Field-Tested is priced at $14.76.

6) Cardiac

SCAR-20 Cardiac (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Cardiac SCAR-20 skin features a futuristic vibe element with various shades of blue and orange paint job in a pattern all over the body. It has a Counter-Terrorist logo at the end that looks stunning and also showcases a depth of violence in the virtual battlefield. The Factory New price is $9.53, while the Field-Tested is $2.33.

7) Crimson Web

SCAR-20 Crimson Web(Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Crimson Web SCAR-20 is an iconic skin coveted for its unique red web-like patterns printed all over the body. Its design resembles a spider’s web and adds a touch of craftsmanship, making it stand out on the list of the best SCAR-20 skins. The Crimson Web is a part of the Arms Deal 2 collection. The Factory New skin price is $10.16, while the Field-Tested is $3.68.

8) Bloodsport

SCAR-20 Bloodsport (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Bloodsports SCAR-20 skin in Counter-Strike is visually striking and has a design that appeals to gamers. The skin has a paint job in orange, black, and white color, featuring a cat face, no.24, and some Japanese text elements. It is part of the Gamma Collection, whose Factory New price is $5.29, while the Field-Tested is $1.78.

9) Palm

SCAR-20 Palm (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Palm SCAR-20 skin has natural shades of green and white with palm leaves printed all over the body. The skin is a part of the Dust Collection, which appears on the Negev and the MAC-10 firearms. The Factory New is priced at $39.71, while the Field-Tested is priced at $10.67.

10) Army Sheen

SCAR-20 Army sheen (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Army Sheen SCAR-20 skin has a paint job of metallic green with a camouflage pattern design all over the body. This skin is the most affordable among the best SCAR-20 skins on this list. It belongs to the Chop Shop Collection, which features skins for M4A1-S, Glock-18, and other weapons as well. The Factory New price is $2.14, while the Field-Tested is $1.58.

Check out more CS2 guides here:

AK-47 skins || AWP skins || Karambit skins || USP-S skins || M4A4 skins