10 best USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

The USP-S pistol in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) is the most favored handgun for Counter-Terrorists, and most players prefer it to the P2000. This firearm is popular due to its accuracy, low recoil, and exquisite design. It provides its users with a stealthy advantage, and its viability in both close-quarter and long-range confrontations makes it a versatile pick.

Skins for the USPS are among the most sought-after cosmetics in Counter-Strike 2. This article lists 10 of the best USP-S skins in the game.

10 amazing USP-S skins in Counter-Strike 2

1) Printstream

The USP-S Printstream (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Printstream is a relatively new Counter-Strike 2 skin compared to the other options on this list, but it has gained a lot of popularity and is now regarded as a favorite among players. It has a clean look, much like all the other Printstream skins, and the black-and-white combo with the iridescent touch works well.

The Factory New version of the USP-S Prinstream starts at $138, while the Field-Tested variant costs around $42 on Steam Market.

2) Kill Confirmed

The USP-S Kill Confirmed (Image via Valve)

In terms of overall design, the Kill Confirmed is perhaps the best skin available for the USP-S in Counter-Strike 2. The artwork features a skull, giving it a threatening look. The various red hues also enhance its appearance.

The Kill Confirmed's Factory New version is available for $214, while the Battle-Scarred variant can be bought for $44.

3) Whiteout

The USP-S Kill Whiteout (Image via Valve)

The Whiteout is a simple Counter-Strike 2 skin. With only a small logo on the side, it has an all-white look.

This cosmetic is a rare item that can only be bought from the Steam Market. Its Factory New variant is priced at around $237, while the Field-Tested version is available for $28.67

4) Caiman

The USP-S Kill Caiman (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Caiman is a clean and simple-looking skin in Counter-Strike 2. It has a smooth, reptile-inspired pattern with a mix of bright accents and black scales.

The skin's Factory New version is priced at $65.77, while the Field-Tested variant is available for $43.

5) Cortex

The USP-S Kill Cortex (Image via Valve)

The Cortex's vivid pinks radiating from a hollow skull make it a phenomenal skin. This cosmetic is a truly unique option for anyone to add to their collection. Swathes of color run the length of the gun and end with the text "USP" on the silencer.

The Factory New version starts at $12, while the Field-Tested variant is available for $1.85.

6) Monster Mashup

The USP-S Kill Monster Mashup (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Monster Mashup is a stylish and edgy skin. The design features a green monster and various other characters. Additionally, it has yellow and purple accents. This combination produces a striking work of art.

The Factory New version of this skin starts at $47, while the Field-Tested variant is available for $18.44.

7) The Traitor

The USP-S The Traitor (Image via Valve)

The Traitor is one of the many Counter-Strike 2 skins based on tarot cards. Essentially, it is modeled after the Hanged Man tarot card. This reddish-gold cosmetic is a fantastic choice for any player. However, owing to its rarity, it is fairly costly.

The Traitor's Factory New version costs $64, while the Field-Tested variant is available for $12.

8) Stainless

The USP-S Stainless (Image via Valve)

The USP-S Stainless offers the gun a polished stainless steel shine. The design is ideal for players who want a less flashy look for their weapon because it is simple and lacks bright colors or complex patterns.

The Factory New version of the skin is available for $25, while the Field-Tested variant can be bought for $4.

9) Cyrex

The USP-S Kill Cyrex (Image via Valve)

The Cyrex gives the USP-S a sleek and modern look. The skin has a futuristic design with orange, white, and black hues.

Players who love an edgy style for their weapons are drawn to the Cyrex because of its crisp lines and sleek appearance. The Factory New version of the skin is priced at $3.9, while the Factory New variant costs $2.

10) Ticket to Hell

The USP-S Ticket to Hell (Image via Valve)

If you prefer not to spend a lot of money on skins, the USP-S Ticket to Hell is a great alternative to the Cortex. It is both affordable and stylish. Its appeal is further amplified by the engraved phrases "Dead Silence" and "Please be Quiet."

The Ticket to Hell's Factory New version is available for $2, while the Minimal Wear version can be bought for around $0.89.

