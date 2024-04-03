PGL CS2 2025-2026 Tournament Calendar Explained

PGL will host 11 tournaments in a span of one year from 2025 to 2026. Previously, a renowned independent organizer was only focused on hosting Majors in association with Valve. However, the new licensing rule will disallow it from hosting numerous tournaments without being partnered with a team, applicable from January 1, 2025.

Prior to this, the organization couldn't host such tournaments due to rules and regulations that allowed some organizations to maintain a monopoly. Having said that, PGL concluded its first CS2 Major in April 2024, following which it revealed plans to host a series of Tier-1 and some non-major CS2 tournaments. This will provide a breeze of fresh air in the CS esports scene.

In this article, we’ll explore all the dates the Major hosting organization announced to host these tournaments.

All PGL tournaments Calendar

Expand Tweet

The CS2 community is ready to witness one of the biggest steps in the history of Counter-Strike since 2016. As Valve banned all sorts of franchised tournaments in the CS2 scene, the pre-dominant era of a few esports organizers is about to conclude. PGL will now step into the field to provide several Tier-1 teams an opportunity to face and prove themselves to be the best.

Here is the list of all upcoming tournaments announced by the organization throughout 2025 and 2026:

PGL Tournament Schedule (2025)

CS2 Tournament 1: February 10-24

February 10-24 CS2 Tournament 2: March 31-April 14

March 31-April 14 CS2 Tournament 3: May 3-19

May 3-19 CS2 Tournament 4: September 29-October 13

September 29-October 13 CS2 Tournament 5: October 18-November 3

PGL Tournament Schedule (2026)

CS2 Tournament 6: February 16-March 2

February 16-March 2 CS2 Tournament 7: March 23- April 6

March 23- April 6 CS2 Tournament 8: May 2-18

May 2-18 CS2 Tournament 9: August 3-17

August 3-17 CS2 Tournament 10: September 28-October 12

September 28-October 12 CS2 Tournament 11: October 19- November 2

Meanwhile, other predominant organizations like BLAST, ESL, and others might want to expand their schedule after listening to PGL’s announcement. However, according to the organization, it is the only independent tournament organizer in the scene that's not backed up by any VC or Government money. Hence, it’ll provide fans a more transparent world-class event.

PGL has already set a milestone by organizing three Major tournaments (Stockholm Major 2021, Antwerp Major 2022, and Copenhagen Major 2024) with peak viewership. Now it's all prepared to host another array of tournaments to completely change the ecosystem of the CS2 competitive scene.

Additionally, the Romanian independent organization is expanding its space to the DOTA 2 scene. Besides announcing 11 CS2 tournaments, they’ve unveiled their plan to host eight DOTA 2 tournaments in the course of three years. The catch is that all the tournaments will have a prize pool of atleast $1M.

To know more news and updates regarding CS2, click here:

CSGOEmpire Cup not cancelled || s1mple urges Valve to integrate their anti-cheat with FaceIT || Navi became CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 winner || All CS2 Copenhagen Major Stickers