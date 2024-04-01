First CS2 major final peaks 1.8 million concurrent viewers as NAVI win PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 finals attracted 1.8 million concurrent viewers, as Natus Vincere (NAVI) etched their names in history by defeating FaZe Clan in an epic finale. As the first major tournament for CS2, the significance of this major extends beyond the thrilling in-game competition, as the viewership numbers shattered expectations.

This impressive­ accomplishment not only solidifies CS2's position as a significant player in the­ esports scene but also suggests a promising future­ for the newly enhance­d game.

1.8 million concurrent viewers at first CS2 PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 finals

The curtain has finally closed on the inaugural CS2 era, and PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 provided a grand spectacle to mark the occasion. According to Esports Charts, the final between NAVI and FaZe Clan saw a whopping 1,844,747 concurrent viewers, making it the third most-viewed event in Counter-Strike History. Esports Charts posted on its official X handle:

In a nail-biting display of skill, the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 grand finals stretched across all three maps. Each team managed to pull off a win on the other's chosen map: FaZe faltered on Ancient (9:13), while NAVI were shut down on Mirage (2:13). However, the decider map, Inferno, saw a complete shift in momentum. NAVI asserted their dominance, crushing FaZe with a convincing 13:3 victory.

While the grand finals garnered a record-breaking 1.8 million viewers, it wasn't the only match to crack the million viewer mark at PGL Copenhagen Major. The quarterfinals stole the show initially, with Team Spirit and FaZe Clan's clash peaking at a staggering 1.12 million concurrent viewers.

The heat didn't die down in the semis either, as G2 Esports and Natus Vincere's battle reached a peak viewership of 1.069 million. These numbers paint a clear picture: PGL Major Copenhagen wasn't just about the grand finals; it was a viewership powerhouse throughout.

PGL boasts the top three spots in most viewed Counter-Strike events

PGL has cemented itself as a powerhouse in hosting top-tier Counter-Strike events. Their ability to consistently attract massive audiences has been impressive.

It's particularly exciting to see PGL at the forefront of the CS2 era, having the Copenhagen Major culminate with a record-breaking 1.8 million concurrent viewers for the finals. This bodes well for the future of CS2 esports and PGL's position within it.

According to Esports Charts, the top five most viewed Counter-Strike events are:

PGL Major Stockholm 2021 - 2,748,434 Peak Viewers PGL Major Antwerp 2022 - 2,113,610 Peak Viewers PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 - 1,844,747 Peak Viewers BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 - 1,528,724 Peak Viewers IEM Rio Major 2022 - 1,428,993 Peak Viewers

The CS2 tournament having been a huge hit demonstrates the game's ability to captivate esports fans globally. The success of this event for PGL and CS2 sets the stage for a promising future, as fans can look forward to fierce competition, and even grander events to come.