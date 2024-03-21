NAVI at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: Roster, expectations and more

NAVI, a well-known team from the European region (Ukraine), recently secured their place in the CS2 PGL Copenhagen Major 2024. Since this new squad entered the CS2 professional scene, they have faced off against some of the biggest names in this title and made some impactful results in the industry.

After defeating BetBoom (2-1) in the European RMR A, the current roster qualified for the main stage of the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024. This post will highlight the team's accomplishments and history as well as their expectations for the forthcoming major.

Team NAVI's history

NAVI, winning IEM Katowice 2020 (Image via Liquipedia)

Based in Kyiv, Ukraine, Team NAVI is an esports organization of European origin. This organization began their quest in esports in 2009 with Counter-Strike. Subsequently, the group began competing in various esports and added a roster for Valorant, PUBG PC, DOTA 2, and other titles.

Even though the Ukrainian team performed admirably right away, adding S1mple in the 2016 season was a wise decision. This team has won numerous S-Tier and regional qualifiers since then.

The organization suffered a serious setback in 2023 when S1mple opted to leave the Counter-Strike 2 active roster, forcing them to make major roster adjustments. Since S1mple was the main AWPer, they had to cover that gap. w0nderful's accession to their lineup appeared to be the final piece lacking from the puzzle.

This squad performed at the highest level under the IGL Aleksib, and with the addition of the new AWPer "w0nderful", NAVI qualified for the upcoming PGL Major Copenhagen 2024.

NAVI’s current roster and their achievements

W0nderful, new AWPer for NAVI (Image via Liquipedia)

The current roster is diverse, and each player has proven their worth throughout the season. The team has never failed to win over the fans despite a few roster changes.

The current Counter-Strike 2 lineup includes the following players:

Valerij “ b2t ” Vakhovsjkyj (Role: Riffler/support)

” Vakhovsjkyj (Role: Riffler/support) Aleksi “ Aleksib ” Virolainen (Role: Rifler/IGL)

” Virolainen (Role: Rifler/IGL) Justinas “ jL ” Lekavicius (Role: Rifler/Lurker)

” Lekavicius (Role: Rifler/Lurker) Ivan “ iM ” Mihai (Role: Rifler/Entry Fragger)

” Mihai (Role: Rifler/Entry Fragger) Ihor “w0nderful” Zhdanov (Role: AWPer)

The CS2 squad has demonstrated exceptional compatibility and played at the top level in multiple tournaments since the release of CS2 in 2023. Let's explore some of the key accomplishments this Ukrainian org has achieved in its pursuit of the Counter-Strike competitive scene:

Intel Extreme Masters IV - 1st Place(2010)

1st Place(2010) Intel Extreme Masters V - 1st Place (2011)

1st Place (2011) IEM VI Global Challenge Kyiv - 1st Place (2012)

1st Place (2012) ESL Pro League Winter 2014/15 - 1st Place (2015)

1st Place (2015) Intel Extreme Masters X San Jose - 1st Place (2015)

1st Place (2015) DreamHack Open Leipzig - 1st Place (2016)

1st Place (2016) ESL ONE: New York - 1st Place (2016)

1st Place (2016) ESL ONE: Cologne - 1st Place (2018)

1st Place (2018) Blast Pro Series: Copenhagen - 1st Place (2018)

1st Place (2018) Intel Extreme Masters XIV: World Championship - 1st Place (2020)

1st Place (2020) Blast Premier: World Final - 1st Place (2021)

Expectations for NAVI at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024

Aleksib, currentt IGL for NAVI (Image via Liquipedia)

Team NAVI has raised the bar for their next competitions in the CS:GO landscape with their outstanding achievement at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024: European RMR A. In addition to improved teamwork and communication, the team can also display individual strength.

All eyes will probably be on iM, the team's distinct player whose performance has enthralled the fans worldwide. His aggressive playstyle promotes the "W" only gaming, which allows him to simply outplay more experienced players with his raw aim. He is among the best riflers to keep an eye on in the CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024.

Moreover, w0nderful recently filled in as their key AWPer to complete the roster. The Ukranian Powerhouse will undoubtedly put up a fierce fight against other organizations to take home the prized trophy now that they have confirmed their spot in the CS2 Copenhagen Major.

