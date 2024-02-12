Who is CS2 player donk? History, achievements, and more

The CS2 IEM Katowice just ended, and fans saw a superstar in the making named Danil "donk" Kryshkovets. The 17-year-old Russian played for Team Spirit and made headlines in the recent tournament. With his lead, the squad was able to clinch their first-ever trophy in dominating fashion against Atlanta FaZe, only losing one map in their entire run.

The IEM Katowice 2024 was held from February 9 to 11 at Spodek Arena. While teams competed for the trophy, donk stole the spotlight and made his presence known. Read on to know more about his career, achievements, and more.

Donk's career history in Counter-Strike

Despite being 17 years old, donk's pro-player career is already impressive. He was a former CSGO pro player before heading to CS2 as a part of Spirit Academy's roster.

In his debut match in 2021, Danil "donk" Kryshkovets showcased his skills as a Russian rifler at the young age of 14. Spirit Academy emerged victorious in the match, and he ended the second map with an impressive 18-15 K-D.

He had been playing for the same team organization since his debut and was finally able to move up the main roster in 2023. Since then, he has been consistently displaying insane performances that rival those of the best players in the league.

In the two most recent tournaments he attended, BetBoom Dacha and IEM Katowice 2024, he was crowned the HLTV MVP. In fact, he was the second youngest player to win this award in the former event.

However, his aggressive playstyle was accompanied by controversial behavior, which was criticized by his fellow players. Team Spirit's star is infamous among his peers for taunting and shouting during matches. However, for fans, his actions add to the entertainment.

Donk's complete list of achievements in CS2

Here's the full list of Danil "donk" Kryshkovets' achievements as a pro player:

IEM Katowice 2024 (February 2024): Champion

BetBoom Dacha (December 2023): Champion

Buster CS2 League (October 2023): Champion

Thunderpick World Championship (September 2023): Champion

Dunav Party LAN (August 2023): Champion

CCT Online Finals #2 (August 2023): 2nd place

CCT North Europe Series #6 (July 2023): Champion

CCT West Europe Series #1 (February 2023): Champion

WePlay Academy League Season 6 (November 2022): 2nd place

WePlay Academy League Season 5 (August 2022): 2nd place

