IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more 

IEM Katowice 2024 is set to be the first big event of the year for Counter-Strike esports. Over two weeks of non-stop CS2 action is all but guaranteed as some of the best teams in the world head to Poland for a chance to compete in the Hall of Heroes, Spodek Arena, and achieve glory on the biggest stage. The tournament will kick off tomorrow, with plenty of fans waiting in anticipation.
Before the start of IEM Katowice 2024, here are all the details you need to know about the event, including the participating teams, venue, prize pool, livestream details, and more.
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Katowice 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
IEM Katowice 2024 will be divided into three stages: Play-in, Group stage, and Playoffs. The play-in will feature 16 teams battling it out in a double-elimination bracket for eight vacant spots in the group stage. The opening match for each team will be a best-of-one, while the remaining games will adopt a best-of-three format.
The group stage will see two groups of eight teams in a double-elimination format. All matches will be best-of-threes, with the winner of each group directly advancing to the semifinals. The runners-up and third-place teams of each group secure the high seed and low seed of the quarterfinal matchups, respectively.
The playoffs will be a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be best-of-threes, while the grand final will adopt a best-of-five format.
Teams
Directly qualified teams
- G2 Esports
- MOUZ
- FaZe Clan
- Team Vitality
- Complexity Gaming
- NAVI
- Monte
- Team Falcons
Play-in teams
- BIG
- GamerLegion
- Apeks
- Astralis
- Eternal Fire
- BetBoom Team
- ENCE
- Team Spirit
- Cloud9
- Virtus.pro
- Heroic
- M80
- FURIA Esports
- Rooster
- The MongolZ
- Rebels Gaming
Venue
All games during the playoff stage of IEM Katowice 2024 will take place in the Spodek Arena.
Prize pool
IEM Katowice 2024 will have a lucrative $1,000,000 prize pool, which will be distributed as follows:
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule and results
Note: Results will be updated after each matchday, and the schedule for the group stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the play-in stage.
The play-in stage schedule for IEM Katowice 2024 is as follows:
Play-in
Day 1 - January 31, 2024 (Wednesday)
- Eternal Fire vs BetBoom Team - 6:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm CEST / 8 pm IST
- Heroic vs Astralis - 6:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm CEST / 8 pm IST
- Cloud9 vs Rebels Gaming - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST
- ENCE vs BIG - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST
- Team Spirit vs Apeks - 8:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10 pm IST
- GamerLegion vs M80 - 8:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10 pm IST
- FURIA Esports vs The MongolZ - 9:30 am PT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11 pm IST
- Rooster vs Virtus.pro - 9:30 am PT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11 pm IST
- Cloud9/Rebels Gaming vs Eternal Fire/BetBoom Team - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)
- Heroic/Astralis vs ENCE/BIG - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)
Day 2 - February 1, 2024 (Thursday)
- FURIA Esports/The MongolZ vs Team Spirit/Apeks - 4:30 am PT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6 pm IST
- GamerLegion/M80 vs Rooster/Virtus.pro - 4:30 am PT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)
- TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)
Day 3 - February 2, 2024 (Friday)
- TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST
- TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)
- TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Katowice 2024: Broadcast talent
Desk Host
- Freya (Freya Spiers)
- stunna (Tres Saranthus)
- DarfMike (Mike Winnick)
- Tech Girl (Sam Wright)
Stage Host
- OJ Borg (Oliver James Borg D'Anastasi)
- Wasiu (Michał Wasik)
Analysts
- YNk (Janko Paunović)
- Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)
- steel (Joshua Nissan)
- Pimp (Jacob Winneche)
- Mauisnake (Alex Ellenberg)
- Bubzkji (Lucas Andersen)
Commentators
- Machine (Alex Richardson) and SPUNJ (Chad Burchill)
- Dinko (Adam Hawthorne) and moses (Jason O'Toole)
- JustHarry (Harry Russell) and Hugo Byron
- Scrawny (Conner Girvan) and launders (Mohan Govindasamy)
Interviewers
- Sjokz (Eefje Depoortere)
- James Banks
Where to watch IEM Katowice 2024: Livestream details
CS2 fans worldwide can tune into the official ESL Twitch and YouTube channels to catch every moment of IEM Katowice 2024. There will be two streams running on certain matchdays where multiple games occur simultaneously.
The livestream links for IEM Katowice 2024 are listed down below:
- IEM Katowice 2024 on Twitch: A stream | B stream
- IEM Katowice 2024 on YouTube: Watch here
