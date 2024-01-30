IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more 

IEM Katowice 2024 is set to be the first big event of the year for Counter-Strike esports. Over two weeks of non-stop CS2 action is all but guaranteed as some of the best teams in the world head to Poland for a chance to compete in the Hall of Heroes, Spodek Arena, and achieve glory on the biggest stage. The tournament will kick off tomorrow, with plenty of fans waiting in anticipation.

Before the start of IEM Katowice 2024, here are all the details you need to know about the event, including the participating teams, venue, prize pool, livestream details, and more.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Katowice 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

IEM Katowice 2024 will be divided into three stages: Play-in, Group stage, and Playoffs. The play-in will feature 16 teams battling it out in a double-elimination bracket for eight vacant spots in the group stage. The opening match for each team will be a best-of-one, while the remaining games will adopt a best-of-three format.

The group stage will see two groups of eight teams in a double-elimination format. All matches will be best-of-threes, with the winner of each group directly advancing to the semifinals. The runners-up and third-place teams of each group secure the high seed and low seed of the quarterfinal matchups, respectively.

The playoffs will be a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be best-of-threes, while the grand final will adopt a best-of-five format.

Teams

Directly qualified teams

G2 Esports

MOUZ

FaZe Clan

Team Vitality

Complexity Gaming

NAVI

Monte

Team Falcons

Play-in teams

BIG

GamerLegion

Apeks

Astralis

Eternal Fire

BetBoom Team

ENCE

Team Spirit

Cloud9

Virtus.pro

Heroic

M80

FURIA Esports

Rooster

The MongolZ

Rebels Gaming

Venue

All games during the playoff stage of IEM Katowice 2024 will take place in the Spodek Arena.

Prize pool

IEM Katowice 2024 will have a lucrative $1,000,000 prize pool, which will be distributed as follows:

Place $USD Qualifies To BLAST Premier Points Participant 1st $400,000 IEM Cologne 2024BLAST Premier World Final 3000 2nd $180,000 2000 3rd-4th $80,000 1200 5th-6th $40,000 500 7th-8th $24,000 300 9th-12th $16,000 13th-16th $10,000 17th-20th $4,500 21st-24th $2,500

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Katowice 2024: Schedule and results

Note: Results will be updated after each matchday, and the schedule for the group stage will be updated upon the conclusion of the play-in stage.

The play-in stage schedule for IEM Katowice 2024 is as follows:

Play-in

Day 1 - January 31, 2024 (Wednesday)

Eternal Fire vs BetBoom Team - 6:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm CEST / 8 pm IST

6:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm CEST / 8 pm IST Heroic vs Astralis - 6:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm CEST / 8 pm IST

6:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm CEST / 8 pm IST Cloud9 vs Rebels Gaming - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST

7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST ENCE vs BIG - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST

7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST Team Spirit vs Apeks - 8:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10 pm IST

8:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10 pm IST GamerLegion vs M80 - 8:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10 pm IST

8:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CEST / 10 pm IST FURIA Esports vs The MongolZ - 9:30 am PT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11 pm IST

9:30 am PT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11 pm IST Rooster vs Virtus.pro - 9:30 am PT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11 pm IST

9:30 am PT / 7:30 pm CEST / 11 pm IST Cloud9/Rebels Gaming vs Eternal Fire/BetBoom Team - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)

10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day) Heroic/Astralis vs ENCE/BIG - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)

Day 2 - February 1, 2024 (Thursday)

FURIA Esports/The MongolZ vs Team Spirit/Apeks - 4:30 am PT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6 pm IST

4:30 am PT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6 pm IST GamerLegion/M80 vs Rooster/Virtus.pro - 4:30 am PT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6 pm IST

4:30 am PT / 2:30 pm CEST / 6 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST

7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST

7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)

10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day) TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)

Day 3 - February 2, 2024 (Friday)

TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST

7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST

7:30 am PT / 5:30 pm CEST / 9 pm IST TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)

10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day) TBD vs TBD - 10:30 am PT / 8:30 pm CEST / 12 am IST (next day)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) IEM Katowice 2024: Broadcast talent

Desk Host

Freya (Freya Spiers)

stunna (Tres Saranthus)

DarfMike (Mike Winnick)

Tech Girl (Sam Wright)

Stage Host

OJ Borg (Oliver James Borg D'Anastasi)

Wasiu (Michał Wasik)

Analysts

YNk (Janko Paunović)

Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)

steel (Joshua Nissan)

Pimp (Jacob Winneche)

Mauisnake (Alex Ellenberg)

Bubzkji (Lucas Andersen)

Commentators

Machine (Alex Richardson) and SPUNJ (Chad Burchill)

Dinko (Adam Hawthorne) and moses (Jason O'Toole)

JustHarry (Harry Russell) and Hugo Byron

Scrawny (Conner Girvan) and launders (Mohan Govindasamy)

Interviewers

Sjokz (Eefje Depoortere)

James Banks

Where to watch IEM Katowice 2024: Livestream details

CS2 fans worldwide can tune into the official ESL Twitch and YouTube channels to catch every moment of IEM Katowice 2024. There will be two streams running on certain matchdays where multiple games occur simultaneously.

The livestream links for IEM Katowice 2024 are listed down below:

IEM Katowice 2024 on Twitch: A stream | B stream

IEM Katowice 2024 on YouTube: Watch here

