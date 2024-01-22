BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more 

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 is set to commence soon, as 16 top-tier CS2 teams head to Copenhagen, Denmark, to kick off Counter-Strike 2's 2024 season. This S-tier event will be held over the course of a week, featuring intense matches between some of the world's best CS2 teams as they fight to progress through the tournament circuit and eventually claim the World Finals at the end of the year.
Read on to learn everything about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024, including the participating teams, format, schedule, and more.
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 will feature two stages: Group Stage and Play-ins. The first phase of the event will feature four groups of four teams competing in a double-elimination bracket. The winners of each group will advance to the BLAST Premier Spring Finals scheduled for June 2024, whereas the runners-up will proceed to the Spring Groups Play-ins.
The four play-in teams will engage in a single-elimination bracket, with the two winning squads qualifying for Spring Finals 2024. All matches in the tournament will be held as Bo3 (best-of-threes).
Teams
Group A
- Vitality
- OG
- Astralis
- Falcons
Group B
- FaZe Clan
- GamerLegion
- Team Spirit
- Team Liquid
Group C
- G2 Esports
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- NAVI
- Complexity Gaming
Group D
- Virtus.pro
- BIG
- C9
- Heroic
Venue
All matches in BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 will be held at the BLAST Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Prize pool
BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 has a $190,000 prize pool, which will be distributed as follows:
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Schedule and results
Note: Results will be updated after each matchday.
The full schedule for BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 is as follows:
Group Stage
Day 1 - January 22, 2024 (Monday)
- G2 vs NIP - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT
- NAVI vs Complexity - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Vitality vs OG - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
- Astralis vs Falcons - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)
Day 2 - January 23, 2024 (Tuesday)
- Group C Upper Bracket Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT
- Group C Lower Bracket Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Group A Upper Bracket Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
- Group A Lower Bracket Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)
Day 3 - January 24, 2024 (Wednesday)
- FaZe vs GamerLegion - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT
- Spirit vs Liquid - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Virtus.pro vs BIG - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
- Cloud9 vs Heroic - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)
Day 4 - January 25, 2024 (Thursday)
- Group B Upper Bracket Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT
- Group B Lower Bracket Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Group D Upper Bracket Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
- Group D Lower Bracket Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)
Day 5 - January 26, 2024 (Friday)
- Group A Consolidation Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT
- Group B Consolidation Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Group C Consolidation Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
- Group D Consolidation Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)
Day 6 - January 27, 2024 (Saturday)
- Group A Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT
- Group B Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Group C Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
- Group D Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)
Play-ins
Day 7 - January 28, 2024 (Sunday)
- Play-in #1 - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT
- Play-in #2 - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Broadcast talent
Desk Host
- Tech Girl (Sam Wright)
Analysts
- Pimp (Jacob Winneche)
- Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)
- Bubzkji (Lucas Andersen)
Commentators
- Anders (Anders Blume)
- HenryG (Henry Greer)
- Scrawny (Conner Girvan)
- launders (Mohan Govindasamy)
Interviewer
- James Banks (James Banks)
Observers
- TBA
Where to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Livestream details
Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can tune into BLAST Premier's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch all matches live. You can also catch some of your favorite streamers' watch parties to gather their thoughts on the matchup.
Here are the livestream links for BLAST Premier Spring Group 2024:
- BLAST Premier Spring Group 2024 on Twitch: Watch here
- BLAST Premier Spring Group 2024 on YouTube: Watch here
