BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more 

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 is set to commence soon, as 16 top-tier CS2 teams head to Copenhagen, Denmark, to kick off Counter-Strike 2's 2024 season. This S-tier event will be held over the course of a week, featuring intense matches between some of the world's best CS2 teams as they fight to progress through the tournament circuit and eventually claim the World Finals at the end of the year.

Read on to learn everything about BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024, including the participating teams, format, schedule, and more.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 will feature two stages: Group Stage and Play-ins. The first phase of the event will feature four groups of four teams competing in a double-elimination bracket. The winners of each group will advance to the BLAST Premier Spring Finals scheduled for June 2024, whereas the runners-up will proceed to the Spring Groups Play-ins.

The four play-in teams will engage in a single-elimination bracket, with the two winning squads qualifying for Spring Finals 2024. All matches in the tournament will be held as Bo3 (best-of-threes).

Teams

Group A

Vitality

OG

Astralis

Falcons

Group B

FaZe Clan

GamerLegion

Team Spirit

Team Liquid

Group C

G2 Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

NAVI

Complexity Gaming

Group D

Virtus.pro

BIG

C9

Heroic

Venue

All matches in BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 will be held at the BLAST Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Prize pool

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 has a $190,000 prize pool, which will be distributed as follows:

Position Prize money ($USD) Qualifies to BLAST points Team(s) 1st-4th $22,500 Spring Final 2,400 5th-6th $12,500 Spring Final 1,800 7th-8th $10,500 Spring Showdown 1,300 9th-12th $8,500 Spring Showdown 800 12th-16th $5000 Spring Showdown 300

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Schedule and results

Note: Results will be updated after each matchday.

The full schedule for BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 is as follows:

Group Stage

Day 1 - January 22, 2024 (Monday)

G2 vs NIP - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT

3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT NAVI vs Complexity - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Vitality vs OG - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day) Astralis vs Falcons - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)

Day 2 - January 23, 2024 (Tuesday)

Group C Upper Bracket Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT

3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT Group C Lower Bracket Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Group A Upper Bracket Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day) Group A Lower Bracket Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)

Day 3 - January 24, 2024 (Wednesday)

FaZe vs GamerLegion - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT

3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT Spirit vs Liquid - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Virtus.pro vs BIG - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day) Cloud9 vs Heroic - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)

Day 4 - January 25, 2024 (Thursday)

Group B Upper Bracket Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT

3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT Group B Lower Bracket Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Group D Upper Bracket Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day) Group D Lower Bracket Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)

Day 5 - January 26, 2024 (Friday)

Group A Consolidation Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT

3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT Group B Consolidation Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Group C Consolidation Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day) Group D Consolidation Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)

Day 6 - January 27, 2024 (Saturday)

Group A Final - 3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT

3 am PST/ 12 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/7 pm SGT Group B Final - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Group C Final - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day) Group D Final - 10:30 am PST/ 7:30 pm CET/ 12 am IST (next day) / 2:30 am SGT (next day)

Play-ins

Day 7 - January 28, 2024 (Sunday)

Play-in #1 - 5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT

5:30 am PST/ 2:30 pm CET/ 7 pm IST/ 9:30 pm SGT Play-in #2 - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST/ 12 am SGT (next day)

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Broadcast talent

Desk Host

Tech Girl (Sam Wright)

Analysts

Pimp (Jacob Winneche)

Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)

Bubzkji (Lucas Andersen)

Commentators

Anders (Anders Blume)

HenryG (Henry Greer)

Scrawny (Conner Girvan)

launders (Mohan Govindasamy)

Interviewer

James Banks (James Banks)

Observers

TBA

Where to watch BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Livestream details

Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can tune into BLAST Premier's official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch all matches live. You can also catch some of your favorite streamers' watch parties to gather their thoughts on the matchup.

Here are the livestream links for BLAST Premier Spring Group 2024:

BLAST Premier Spring Group 2024 on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here BLAST Premier Spring Group 2024 on YouTube: Watch here

