G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Prediction, livestream details, and more 

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid will be the final match of the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. The runners-up of Group C and Group B, respectively, go head-to-head, with G2 sporting a fascinating new look that many fans are eager to see. Liquid, however, is under some scrutiny due to recent performances at high-caliber tournaments.

Both teams will be looking to win this game in order to secure a spot at the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2024. Ahead of G2 Esports vs Team Liquid, let us take a look at the current trajectory of both lineups, the key players to keep an eye out for, and noteworthy analysis that can determine the winner.

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

G2 Esports vs Team Liquid will be an important match for both rosters and will serve as a measuring stick to the current strength and future potential of these two teams. The former has not enjoyed a good time in big events since the addition of nexa, while the latter has completely revamped its roster by acquiring cadiaN, skullz, and Twistzz.

G2 Esports must prove it is a top 10 team globally, even with nexa. Furthermore, an invigorated and fresh Team Liquid is a worthy competitor to prove to the CS2 community that G2 still means business during big games. Players such as NiKo and m0NESY absolutely cannot afford to go missing in this series, as a large bulk of firepower that G2 has relies upon these two.

Team Liquid has the perfect opportunity to solidify itself as a legitimate threat in the tier-one scene if it manages to pull off a win against G2 Esports. The team has looked fairly good so far, considering the little time the roster has had building synergy prior to this event.

The amalgamation of nationalities paired with different game visions can be attributed to this Team Liquid roster's slow start. However, the team is brimming with established and potential superstars. It would not be a surprise if this lineup becomes title contenders at future events such as the ESL Pro League.

The upcoming G2 Esports vs Team Liquid matchup slightly favors the latter. Liquid's new international lineup has shown better CS2 against teams like FaZe Clan. G2 Esports seriously lacks firepower due to inconsistent performances and has not found its footing at all during this event against tier-one opponents like NAVI.

Head-to-head

The current rosters of G2 Esports and Team Liquid have not gone head-to-head in a CS2 matchup so far.

Previous results

G2 Esports' latest result was a crushing 0-2 loss against Natus Vincere

Team Liquid also suffered a 0-2 loss in its most recent fixture against FaZe Clan

Blast Premier Spring 2024 rosters

G2 Esports

Nemanja "huNter-" Kovač

Kovač Nikola "NiKo" Kovač

Kovač Nemanja "nexa" Isaković

Isaković Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov

Osipov Rasmus "HooXi" Nielsen (IGL)

Nielsen (IGL) Wiktor "TaZ" Wojtas (Head Coach)

Team Liquid

Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken

Van Dulken Keith “NAF” Markovic

Markovic Casper “cadiaN” Møller (IGL)

Møller (IGL) Mareks “YEKINDAR” Gaļinskis

Gaļinskis Felipe “skullz” Medeiros

Medeiros Wilton “zews” Prado (Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 match featuring G2 Esports vs Team Liquid are as follows:

PT : January 28, 8 am

: January 28, 8 am CET : January 28, 5 pm

: January 28, 5 pm IST: January 27, 9:30 pm

To watch G2 Esports vs Team Liquid live, you can visit the following websites:

