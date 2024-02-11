Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan - CS2 IEM Katowice 2024 Grand Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan matchup will set the stage for the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024 Grand Final. The event has seen the resurgence of old powerhouses along with the rise of new superstars. This statement fits aptly with the two teams that will take to today's stage. FaZe Clan is looking to return to winning ways with the addition of David "frozen" Čerňanský while Team Spirit will be hungry to lift its first-ever big event trophy.

Ahead of this incredibly hyped-up and exciting match, let us look at the performance of both teams at IEM Katowice 2024, the standout players, and other important factors that will determine the champion of this tournament.

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan CS2 IEM Katowice 2024: Who will become the champions?

Prediction

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan has the potential to be one of the greatest finals in the history of IEM Katowice. However, it could also turn out to be a whitewash if Danil "donk" Kryshkovets continues to rampage through his opponents. The 17-year-old phenom has posted a ridiculous 1.62 rating at the event so far, which is unheard of in recent times.

The rest of Team Spirit has also been excellent, with the supporting cast of Boris "magixx" Vorobyev, Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotja, and IGL Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov setting up donk for success round after round. It is quite rare to see a team where AWPer Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov is not the star of the show. This shows the level of depth and incredible firepower that this Team Spirit lineup currently has.

FaZe Clan has also been on a roll this tournament. Apart from its only loss against Team Spirit earlier in the event, the team has proven to be world-class with AWPer Helvijs "broky" Saukants and recent signing frozen having an exceptional tournament. While the duo has not posted anywhere near the numbers of the statistical anomaly donk, they have been pivotal to the success of FaZe throughout this event.

In order to best an opponent like Team Spirit, FaZe Clan will be hoping to have all its players on their best game. Superstar lurker and #3 HLTV player of 2023, Robin "ropz" Kool, has had a quiet event so far and will have to step it up in the grand finals for FaZe to have a solid shot at winning the trophy.

All eyes are on Team Spirit at the moment for the right reasons. The surreal rise of donk has been incredible to witness, and the team has simply looked unstoppable. Everything is seemingly set in stone for Team Spirit to win its first-ever big event in the history of Counter-Strike. A victory here could signal the start of the Team Spirit era in CS2.

Head-to-head

Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan has taken place twice in CS2. The head-to-head record between the teams stands at 1-1. However, FaZe Clan's victory over Team Spirit was when the latter had to field its coach Sergey "hally" Shavayev, and academy player Oleg "baz" Kulynych.

Previous results

Team Spirit's latest result was a 2-0 victory against Team Falcons. Similarly, FaZe Clan won its most recent fixture against MOUZ with a 2-0 scoreline

IEM Katowice 2024 rosters

Team Spirit FaZe Clan Leonid "chopper" Vishnyakov (IGL) Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL) Danil "donk" Kryshkovets Håvard "rain" Nygaard Myroslav "zont1x" Plakhotja Robin ropz" Kool Dmitriy "sh1ro" Sokolov Helvijs "broky" Saukants Boris "magixx" Vorobyev David "frozen" Čerňanský Sergey "hally" Shavayev (Head Coach) Filip "NEO" Kubski (Head Coach)

Livestream details

The date and timings for the CS2 IEM Katowice 2024 grand final featuring Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan are as follows:

PT : February 11, 8 am

: February 11, 8 am CET : February 11, 6 pm

: February 11, 6 pm IST: February 11, 9:30 pm

To watch Team Spirit vs FaZe Clan live, you can visit the following websites:

