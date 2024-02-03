frozen CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

David Čerňanský, also known as “frozen,” is a professional CS2 player from Slovakia. This rifler plays for an organization named FaZe Clan, which consists of other exceptional pros like ropz, rain, and more. He's also one of the key players in this squad.

With his impeccable game sense and exceptional aim, frozen has established himself as one of the best support players of this new generation. One can copy his settings and emulate his playstyle to get the upper hand in competitive matches.

Everything to know about frozen’s CS2 settings in 2024

frozen joined FaZe in December 2023 as a replacement for Twistzz. Since then, this 22-year-old rifler has shown immense potential and helped his team win matches with his impressive fragging capabilities.

In 2023, after a solid performance with MOUZ, FaZe recruited him. He was a perfect fit for the team and allowed them to compete in upcoming CS2 tournaments. He was reunited with ropz and karrigan, his former MOUZ teammates from 2019. His calm and composed mindset, alongside his cerebral gameplay in CS2, contributed a lot to FaZe's success.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse Settings

DPI: 400

400 Sensitivity: 1.7

1.7 eDPI: 680

680 Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8

0.8 Hz: 4000

4000 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Style: Classic Static

Static Dot: No

No Follow Recoil: No

No Length: 4

4 Thickness: 0

0 Gap: -2

-2 Outline: No

No Color: Green

Green Red: 0

0 Green: 255

255 Blue: 168

168 Alpha: Yes

Yes Alpha Value: 255

255 T Style : No

: No Deployed Weapon Gap: No

No Sniper Width: 0

ViewModel

FOV: 68

68 Offset X: 2.5

2.5 Offset Y: 0

0 Offset Z: -1.5

-1.5 Preseptos: 3

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1920 X 1080

1920 X 1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Scaling Mode: Native

Native Brightness: 100%

100% Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Disabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

4x MSAA Global Shadow Quality: High

High Model/Texture Detail: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Anisotropic 4x Shader Detail: Low

Low Particle Detail: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium High Dynamic Range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)

Disabled (Highest Quality) NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

0.95 HUD Color: White

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Yes Radar is Rotating: Yes

Yes Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes

Yes Radar Hud Size: 0.903239

0.903239 Radar Map Size: 0.4

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

ZOWIE XL2566K Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro White

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro White Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL Headset: Razer Blackshark V2 Pro

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

Razer Gigantus V2 Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel Core i9-9900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Motherboard: MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON

MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON RAM: HyperX Fury 32GB

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Premium

Premium Black eQualizer: 12

12 Color Vibrance: 10

10 Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Settings

Picture Mode: FPS 1

FPS 1 Brightness: 60

60 Contrast: 50

50 Sharpness: 7

7 Gamma: Unknown

Unknown Color Temperature: Normal

Normal AMA: Premium

Graphics Card Settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 60%

“frozen” is currently playing one of the biggest LAN events in the CS2 scene, the IEM Katowice 2024. And his team is undoubtedly one of the top contenders to lift that shiny trophy and $400,000 prize money.

