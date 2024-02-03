frozen CS2 settings (2024): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

David Čerňanský, also known as “frozen,” is a professional CS2 player from Slovakia. This rifler plays for an organization named FaZe Clan, which consists of other exceptional pros like ropz, rain, and more. He's also one of the key players in this squad.
With his impeccable game sense and exceptional aim, frozen has established himself as one of the best support players of this new generation. One can copy his settings and emulate his playstyle to get the upper hand in competitive matches.
Everything to know about frozen’s CS2 settings in 2024
frozen joined FaZe in December 2023 as a replacement for Twistzz. Since then, this 22-year-old rifler has shown immense potential and helped his team win matches with his impressive fragging capabilities.
In 2023, after a solid performance with MOUZ, FaZe recruited him. He was a perfect fit for the team and allowed them to compete in upcoming CS2 tournaments. He was reunited with ropz and karrigan, his former MOUZ teammates from 2019. His calm and composed mindset, alongside his cerebral gameplay in CS2, contributed a lot to FaZe's success.
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.7
- eDPI: 680
- Zoom Sensitivity: 0.8
- Hz: 4000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Style: Classic Static
- Dot: No
- Follow Recoil: No
- Length: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Gap: -2
- Outline: No
- Color: Green
- Red: 0
- Green: 255
- Blue: 168
- Alpha: Yes
- Alpha Value: 255
- T Style: No
- Deployed Weapon Gap: No
- Sniper Width: 0
ViewModel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1920 X 1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Brightness: 100%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Medium
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- High Dynamic Range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled (Highest Quality)
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: White
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle WIth Scoreboard: Yes
- Radar Hud Size: 0.903239
- Radar Map Size: 0.4
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro White
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: Razer Blackshark V2 Pro
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
- Earphones: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- Motherboard: MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON
- RAM: HyperX Fury 32GB
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 12
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture Settings
- Picture Mode: FPS 1
- Brightness: 60
- Contrast: 50
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Unknown
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: Premium
Graphics Card Settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 60%
“frozen” is currently playing one of the biggest LAN events in the CS2 scene, the IEM Katowice 2024. And his team is undoubtedly one of the top contenders to lift that shiny trophy and $400,000 prize money.
To learn more about Counter-Strike 2, you can check these articles:
