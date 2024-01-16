CS2 player reveals world's rarest AK-47 skin, expected bid around $1 million

CS2's rarest AK-47 skin recently surfaced in the online skin market. With an approximate valuation of $1 million, this newly crafted StatTrack Factory New AK-47 Case Hardened Blue Gem pattern #661 has taken the Counter-Strike world by storm. Since its release in CS:GO, the AK-47 Case Hardened has become one of the game's most popular skins. Due to its slick and shiny design pattern, several streamers have this skin in their inventory.

While other Case Hardened patterns are more common, the one unboxed by the unknown player, pattern #661, is the rarest and most desired one players can find. Read on to learn more about this expensive cosmetic.

Anonymous CS2 player reveals StatTrack Factory New AK-47 Case Hardened Blue Gem pattern #661

An anonymous Chinese Counter-Strike player registered the world’s rarest AK-47 skin on BUFF, a popular marketplace for trading and purchasing skins for CS2. It’s been 10 years since the AK-47 Case Hardened skin arrived in the Counter-Strike scene, but it seemed like no player was fortunate enough to get this rare pattern #661 skin until this player registered it on BUFF.

The AK-47 Case Hardened pattern #661 in question was registered only on BUFF, and hence, you can't find this skin in any other place. This skin is also the only one of its kind, adding more to its rarity. In an X post, a popular CS2 streamer and the winner of the best CS streamer of the year by HLTV org, ohnePixel, estimated the cost of the skin. The pattern #661 AK Case Hardened is estimated to cost around $800k to $1M.

Since the base variants of the AK-47 Case Hardened cost around $300 to $650, and the StatTrack editions cost around $700 to $1.1k, players from the community have mixed feelings about the pattern #661 costing close to a million. Some complained about its price being unreasonable and labeled it overpriced, while few were mesmerized by the fact that somebody revealed the rarest skin in-game.

However, despite its exorbitant price, this is not the most expensive Case Hardened skin in the game. The Karambit Case hardened pattern #387 is the most expensive one, worth approximately more than $15M.

Despite the skin's existence being revealed only on January 15, 2023, some netizens believe that the skin has been out there for a very long time, and the anonymous owner registered it late. Players wonder if more users out there secretly owned this AK-47 Case Hardened Pattern #661.

For more news and guides related to CS2, make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda.