Football star Gabriel Jesus loses $38K CS2 inventory after VAC ban

26-year-old Arsenal and Brazilian football star Gabriel Jesus lost $38K worth of CS2 inventory after getting a VAC (Valve Anti-Cheat) ban from Valve. In a recent X post on January 22, 2024, he stated that the VAC ban was unfair and requested Valve to remove it. The Brazilian CS2 community is in shock as many renowned Brazilian footballers like Casemiro and Neymar have also been active since CS:GO days and have never met with this kind of situation.

Typically, VAC bans are permanent to prevent real cheaters from playing the game from VAC-secured servers. Hence, Jesus will be denied from playing matches on those servers until his ban gets removed. Keep reading the article to know more about this incident.

Arsenal Star claims the VAC ban in CS2 is unfair

In an X tweet, Gabriel Jesus said:

“Hi @counterstrike my account received a VAC ban unfairly, can you help me?”

According to a renowned skin trading website, CS.MONEY, Jesus had an inventory worth $38K. After getting this ban, he will be restricted from trading, selling, or even using those skins. It includes expensive skins like M4A1-S Hot Rod and other rare skins such as AK-47 Wild Lotus, AWP Dragonlore, and more.

There are many reasons for which one might get this notorious VAC ban. The most frequent reason is the usage of any third-party software that intervenes with the game application. It includes the usage of aimbots, wallhacks, spin bots, and many more.

However, players occasionally might be the victims of false ban waves. Such as using certain third-party software that has no connections to the game might raise issues.

In October, a similar type of incident happened where AMD GPU users were getting VAC banned for updating their graphics driver and turning on the Anti-Lag/+ feature. Later, Valve solved this issue, and everyone’s false ban was revoked.

Cheaters have always been a menace since the previous iteration of the game. Even in CS2, numerous hacks are still getting undetected by Valve’s new anti-cheat system. In the Open Qualifiers of Copenhagen Major 2024, numerous professionals were concerned about the usage of cheats.

However, those who get banned for committing such practices can never play on the VAC-secured servers. In Gabriel Jesus' case, we are still unaware of the exact reason why he got banned from the game. We can only hope Valve to quickly look into this matter and resolve it.

