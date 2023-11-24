CS2 sniper tier list: All Counter-Strike 2 snipers ranked from best to worst

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) has been captivating players with its intense gameplay since its release. And the variety of sniper rifles lends another degree of strategic intricacy to the experience. Among the plethora of arsenals that CS2 offers, snipers have earned an iconic status and proved reliable in long-range fights. In a distinct ecosystem of Counter-Strike 2, players must select their preferences carefully.

This article will provide you with a tier list consisting of all the sniper rifles available in CS2 ranked from best to worst.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of the best snipers in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Valve has introduced a total of four snipers in their latest iteration, Counter-Strike 2. Among those, two are bolt actions, whereas the other two are automatic. In this following list, we will specify the tiers of the sniper rifles based on these parameters:

Pick rate

Recoil, handling, and damage

Cost

According to these parameters, we have categorized these weapons into S, A, and B-tiers, respectively.

S-Tier

1) AWP

AWP in CS2 (Image via Valve)

AWP is a high-powered bolt-action sniper accessible by both counter-terrorist and terrorist sides. People often mention this weapon as “High risk, high reward” for its one-shot kill capability. Furthermore, this weapon is extremely powerful and accurate when scoped.

Along with other weapons like AK-47, Deagle, and M4A4, it’s one of the most-picked weapons in CS2. If your team has enough economy for the next couple of rounds, this $4750 rifle is an ideal choice to hold an angle from a distance.

It’s regarded as the pinnacle of sniper rifles, and some teams frequently dedicate an entire player to this arsenal and the playstyle that goes along with it. This bolt-action sniper only holds only five bullets in its magazine.

It signifies that whenever the opponent team rushes players wielding an AWP, it’ll be quite difficult for them. Furthermore, it’s inaccurate in its unscoped state and offers no crosshair or aim assists.

Cost: $4750

$4750 Bullets per Magazine: 5

5 Bullets (Reserve): 30

30 Damage: 115

115 Rate of Fire: 41 Rounds Per Minute

41 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 69 meters

69 meters Reload Time: 3.7 seconds

A-tier

1) SSG-08

SSG-08 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The cheap alternative for AWP is another bolt-action sniper named SSG-08, also known as Scout. This gun is an excellent choice during an anti-eco or force buy round since it allows players to take long-range fights. It takes two body shots or one headshot to kill an adversary. A player can easily one-shot any of his opponents from a distance if they have exceptional aim.

This $1700 rifle has a meager rate of fire than AWP but offers more movement speed. It’s a very lightweight bolt action sniper and offers 85% armor penetration, which is decent considering its price point. However, similar to AWP, it doesn’t offer any crosshair and is extremely inaccurate in its unscoped state.

Cost: $1700

$1700 Bullets per Magazine: 10

10 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 88

88 Rate of Fire: 48 Rounds Per Minute

48 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 47 meters

47 meters Reload Time: 3.7 seconds

2) SCAR-20

SCAR-20 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

SCAR-20 is a CT-side exclusive automatic sniper rifle that offers a decent amount of armor penetration alongside a controllable recoil. It has the highest rate of fire among any other sniper rifle and can melt any enemy within seconds alongside the T-exclusive G3SG1.

Unlike AWP, it doesn’t offer an instant kill with one shot in the body. Its faster reload time than any other sniper in CS2 makes it reliable during mid- or close-range combats.

This auto-sniper rifle offers lethal damage in both armored and unarmored states. However, from an economic standpoint, it costs too much and is simply not worth the money. If any player has that much money, they should go for AWP or M4A4/M4A1-S and a full set of utilities.

Cost: $5000

$5000 Bullets per Magazine: 20

20 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 80

80 Rate of Fire: 240 Rounds Per Minute

240 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 66 meters

66 meters Reload Time: 3.1 seconds

B-tier

1) G3SG1

G3SG1 in CS2 (Image via Valve)

This sniper is another addition to the list of automatic sniper rifles in CS2. It’s nothing but the T-side alternative of SCAR-20. With an expensive price tag of $5000, it’s one of the most lethal auto-snipers in the game. However, compared to SCAR-20, its handling is not great, and it is the heaviest weapon on the list.

It’s one of the less-picked arsenals on the T-side due to its heavy recoil and handling. Moreover, its terrible hip fire accuracy, lack of crosshair compatibility, and longer reload time also render it somewhat unplayable during intense fights.

Cost: $5000

$5000 Bullets per Magazine: 20

20 Bullets (Reserve): 90

90 Damage: 80

80 Rate of Fire: 240 Rounds Per Minute

240 Rounds Per Minute Accurate Range: 66 meters

66 meters Reload Time: 4.7 seconds

This sums up the tier list for all the snipers available in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2). Now, depending on the nuances, players have to decide which will be the suitable one that helps them master the art of long-range fights.

